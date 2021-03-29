La Crescent Council approves creation of TIF district

The La Crescent council last week created a tax increment financing district related to the mixed-use development of 31 Walnut St. by Brycambria Properties LLC.

The former Apple Blossom Laundromat is proposed to include commercial space on the first floor of the 4,800 square-foot building, and two apartment units on the second floor, said Tammy Omdal, from the city’s body counsel Northland Securities, who attended via Zoom.

“As proposed, the total tax increment over the life of the district would be approximately $300,000,” Omdal said. “There’s some assumption for interest. This is a budget. This is just an estimate.”

Actual amounts would not be known until the project is completed and the taxes are certified, she said.

The proposal includes capped reimbursements of $150,000 for land-building acquisition and $45,000 for site improvements.

The city would retain up to 10% of the tax increment to reimburse itself for the costs related to the ongoing administration of the TIF district, she said.

“If you approve this tonight it gives the authority then to consider an agreement with the developer to provide the assistance,” Omdal said.