La Crescent council defends use of relief funds

Councilor Ryan Hutchinson pointed out that local business aid was discussed on multiple occasions, and the city leaned on the county to find out what they were going to do with more than $1 million they had available.

“At the time, it was new,” Hutchinson said, “so everybody was applying, and the county was reaching out to all the folks in the county.”

Those county grant funds were unused when the council discussed the matter at a subsequent council meeting, he said, so the council again waited on making a decision.

“Then we came to another meeting,” he said. “That third meeting, we had the [La Crescent] Chamber of Commerce in here, and we asked them, ‘Are there still funds available at the county level?’ And, from our understanding, there were still funds available, and that they were calling small businesses in La Crescent to try to use these funds up.”

Hutchinson said the council’s decisions were based on all of these discussions, as well as the looming November deadline.

“At that time, the City Council gave direction to the city staff to allocate these funds the best we can to take care of the city of La Crescent and everybody who lived in La Crescent at that time,” he said.