La Crescent council defends use of relief funds

LA CRESCENT – The La Crescent City Council defended its use of $389,434 in federal coronavirus relief funds at its meeting this week.
The funds were received in July 2020.
In part, the item was placed on the council’s Feb. 8 agenda due to concerns which have surfaced in local news reports and an online Facebook group known as La Crescent Together, that none of the almost $400,000 went as relief to local businesses struggling through the coronavirus pandemic.
Councilor Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner said she’s talked with community members, trying to explain the ever-changing sequence of events and the timing of the funding, and the council’s subsequent decisions.
“The one thing I wish that we had done,” O’Donnell-Ebner said, “was to do a little bit more of an ad hoc committee, as I look back on this, where we would’ve stayed in touch more closely with some of the businesses. From what I understand, there may be some efforts to do that going forward.”
City Administrator Bill Waller outlined one of the main reasons the $389,434 was allocated as it was.
“This was going to be the only money made available to the city of La Crescent related to COVID-19,” Waller said. “There’s some talk now that in 2021, in this next stimulus package that there may or may not be funding for cities and states.”
Such funding, he said, was a “major stumbling block” when the second stimulus package was being contemplated in December 2020.
“It delayed that stimulus package getting approved,” Waller said, “and, in the end, there was no additional money for states and cities.”
Funds from the initial relief package had a time limit, Waller said, and if they weren’t used by Nov. 15, 2020, they would have to be returned to Houston County. The legislation left the creation of small business funding programs up to the discretion of local lawmakers.
“The city really has a responsibility to make sure that its financial resources stay intact,” Waller said, “and that we don’t let COVID-19 impact the financial capabilities of the city. And that plays out going forward.”
In 2020, Waller noted, the city’s street reconstruction plan was completed, as was one of the biggest subdivision projects in the city’s history. Other benefits, including keeping the city swimming pool and summer recreation programs open, were also accomplished.
There have also been recent cuts to Municipal State Aid funds, Waller said, and those are likely to not be the last.
“There’s going to be more impacts to the city beyond just the 2020 impacts,” Waller said.
Councilor Ryan Hutchinson pointed out that local business aid was discussed on multiple occasions, and the city leaned on the county to find out what they were going to do with more than $1 million they had available.
“At the time, it was new,” Hutchinson said, “so everybody was applying, and the county was reaching out to all the folks in the county.”
Those county grant funds were unused when the council discussed the matter at a subsequent council meeting, he said, so the council again waited on making a decision.
“Then we came to another meeting,” he said. “That third meeting, we had the [La Crescent] Chamber of Commerce in here, and we asked them, ‘Are there still funds available at the county level?’ And, from our understanding, there were still funds available, and that they were calling small businesses in La Crescent to try to use these funds up.”
Hutchinson said the council’s decisions were based on all of these discussions, as well as the looming November deadline.
“At that time, the City Council gave direction to the city staff to allocate these funds the best we can to take care of the city of La Crescent and everybody who lived in La Crescent at that time,” he said.
Councilor Dale Williams said many decisions, including keeping the pool and summer recreation programs open, helped foster a sense of “normalcy” during the pandemic.
“Overall, I think that the staff did a very good job,” Williams said, “and also made the right decisions. Not everyone will agree with that, because depending on whatever way you’re looking at it, it could be different.”
Included in the council meeting’s packet is a four-page, year-in-review explanation of the city’s CARES Act spending approach, prepared by Waller. It was made public at the Feb. 8 meeting, and it’s also on file at City Hall.
According to the document, in 2020 almost $7.1 million in Paycheck Protection Program funds were awarded to La Crescent businesses, as well as more than $183,000 in direct payments to local businesses from Houston County.
In closing it reads, “This has been a trying year for our families, our schools, and the City as a whole. We have made recommendations and decisions based on the best information available at the time, in the moment. It seems like an eternity has passed since those decisions were made back in August and September, decisions that might be different if they were made today.”