La Crescent council objects to La Crosse variance request

The La Crescent City Council last week voted unanimously to file an objection to a City of La Crosse variance request connected to the estimated $60 million La Crosse wastewater treatment plant expansion project.
La Crescent City Attorney Skip Wieser, assisted by La Crescent City Administrator Bill Waller, also will request the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources intervene during negotiations over an intermunicipal agreement with La Crosse for La Crescent’s use of the plant.
The decision, at council's meeting last week,was in part based on a Jan. 21 letter Waller received from the Wisconsin DNR’s Environmental Loans Section Chief Matt Marcum.
“It is our belief the Department’s decision to approve or deny the variance request would impact your municipality,” Marcum wrote in his letter.
If approved, Marcum wrote, the variance request would allow for La Crosse to continue charging for services through its own city council ordinances.
Input, which Marcum asked for by Jan. 28, was also requested from Onalaska and the towns of Campbell and Shelby. They all use La Crosse’s wastewater treatment plant.
On Jan. 22, Wieser said, a response was sent requesting a copy of the 522-page variance request, which had also previously been requested in December 2020.
Part of the expansion project’s financing involves low or no interest loans from the Wisconsin DNR’s Clean Water Fund Program, Wieser said, which also requires all intermunicipal agreements for wastewater service to be — among others things — at least as long as the proposed debt repayment.
La Crescent’s agreement, which expires in 2027, isn’t long enough, he said, and required agreements with Onalaska and the towns of Campbell and Shelby expired in 2019.
The city will have less than a week to respond to the Wisconsin DNR, Wieser said. He also said the City of Onalaska and the Town of Campbell plan to file similar objections.
“Hopefully, we can work toward satisfactory contracts,” Wieser said.
The council also voted unanimously to purchase the entire property at 322 S. First St. for $135,000 via a five-year contract for deed.
The purchase includes the severely damaged former 10-unit, two-story apartment complex, which was partially destroyed in a Nov. 9 fire where no one was injured.
The city will be responsible for the $12,000 cost of demolishing the remainder of the apartment complex, Waller said.
The city has also purchased 337 Main St. in 2014 for $137,500, and 333 Main St. for $190,000 in 2017.
More downtown parking and a possible expansion of city hall have long been discussed in the council chambers.
The 322 S. First St. property is owned by VSC Corp., Waller said, which also owns at least the adjacent property on which Quillin’s grocery store stands.
While VSC Corp. and the city have previously had preliminary discussions about a potential Quillin’s expansion impacting the current city hall building, Waller said nothing formal has ever come forward to the council.
Quillin’s is situated next door to the current city hall. Any future negotiations would take into consideration the current full-market price sale.
The investigation into the fire remains open, according to La Crescent Police Chief Doug Stavenau.
“Every indication is that it was an accident,” Stavenau said.