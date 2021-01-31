La Crescent council objects to La Crosse variance request

Part of the expansion project’s financing involves low or no interest loans from the Wisconsin DNR’s Clean Water Fund Program, Wieser said, which also requires all intermunicipal agreements for wastewater service to be — among others things — at least as long as the proposed debt repayment.

La Crescent’s agreement, which expires in 2027, isn’t long enough, he said, and required agreements with Onalaska and the towns of Campbell and Shelby expired in 2019.

The city will have less than a week to respond to the Wisconsin DNR, Wieser said. He also said the City of Onalaska and the Town of Campbell plan to file similar objections.

“Hopefully, we can work toward satisfactory contracts,” Wieser said.

The council also voted unanimously to purchase the entire property at 322 S. First St. for $135,000 via a five-year contract for deed.

The purchase includes the severely damaged former 10-unit, two-story apartment complex, which was partially destroyed in a Nov. 9 fire where no one was injured.

The city will be responsible for the $12,000 cost of demolishing the remainder of the apartment complex, Waller said.