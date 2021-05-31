La Crescent Council split over water drainage issues

The concern, he reiterated, is the precedent being set by having the city pay for the repairs. Hruska, along with Mayor Mike Poellinger, also noted that there are other drainage issues affecting residents.

“We do know that we have the same situation occurring in the neighborhood just west of there,” Poellinger said.

Poellinger also noted drainage issues on North Fourth Street, where homes have actually flooded.

In addition, moving forward with the Wildwood repairs, Hruska said, would require easements from the current property owners, something the city doesn’t currently have.

City attorney Skip Wieser said the council might want to consider having residents sign a release if the work is done by the city.

“I think the one suggestion I would have,” Wieser said, “is, if the council wanted to go down the path of paying for part or all of this, we would want some form of a release agreement from the property owners stating that once this work is done, we’re done. There’s no going back.”

Councilor Dale Williams swiftly moved to accept the Zenke bid, along with seeking easements from the residents and asking them to sign a release.