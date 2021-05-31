La Crescent Council split over water drainage issues

LA CRESCENT — Water drainage issues continue to dominate La Crescent City Council discussions.
Those same drainage issues previously drew a handful of the Wildwood addition residents to the council’s April 12 meeting.
City engineer Tim Hruska addressed the issue of improper drainage and puddling water, specifically at 818 and 808 Wildwood Court.
Both Hruska and city staff, along with residents, have been looking at the issue since fall of 2020, as previously reported.
“It’s very evident there’s a drainage issue,” Hruska said in April.
What isn’t evident is who pays for the issue — the city or the residents. The price tag for repairs were estimated at as much as $60,000.
A low bid of $44,326 was submitted for council consideration by Zenke Incorporated at last week’s meeting, with a competing bid from Gerke Excavating coming in at $61,886. The bids do not include landscaping, presumably the residents’ responsibility if the city pays for the underlying drainage work.
Hruska told the council standing water at the location in question hasn’t been sitting more than 48 hours, and none if it has penetrated into the homes in question.
“The reason I say 48 hours is we don’t have any dead grass,” Hruska said.
The concern, he reiterated, is the precedent being set by having the city pay for the repairs. Hruska, along with Mayor Mike Poellinger, also noted that there are other drainage issues affecting residents.
“We do know that we have the same situation occurring in the neighborhood just west of there,” Poellinger said.
Poellinger also noted drainage issues on North Fourth Street, where homes have actually flooded.
In addition, moving forward with the Wildwood repairs, Hruska said, would require easements from the current property owners, something the city doesn’t currently have.
City attorney Skip Wieser said the council might want to consider having residents sign a release if the work is done by the city.
“I think the one suggestion I would have,” Wieser said, “is, if the council wanted to go down the path of paying for part or all of this, we would want some form of a release agreement from the property owners stating that once this work is done, we’re done. There’s no going back.”
Councilor Dale Williams swiftly moved to accept the Zenke bid, along with seeking easements from the residents and asking them to sign a release.
“Pay for it and be done,” Williams said. “Let’s move on to something else.”
Williams’s motion was quickly seconded by councilor Ryan Hutchinson, but then it stalled.
Councilor Teresa O’Donnell-Ebner was concerned about the precedent being set by the action.
“I’m also concerned the owner hasn’t gone back to the prior owner to try to take measures on their part to get things corrected,” O’Donnell-Ebner said.
Councilor Cherryl Jostad asked if the homeowner’s association had been consulted about cost sharing in the Wildwood area.
“You want to be the most fair that you can be to people,” Jostad said.
Williams’s motion failed in a 3-2 vote, with O’Donnell-Ebner, Jostad and Poellinger voting against it.
“In this particular case, there’s no damage to anybody,” Poellinger said. “What we’re talking about is spending $40,000 of city money because we have standing water. We have standing water all over the city. And we will every time someone does their own landscaping. It’s a battle for us. In the past, we’ve had serious damage to homes and we have not been involved in it.”
A new motion came from O’Donnell-Ebner, who wanted the Wildwood residents to share in a majority of the costs.
But it was by no means met with unanimous support.
“We allowed all of these to get built, and built again, when there (were) problems,” Hutchinson said.
Poellinger said, while that may be so, it isn’t the city’s responsibility.
“There are other remedies,” Poellinger said. “They could go back against the original contractor. They could seek damages from the developer. We’re not the fixer in this.”
Williams countered with a question about why the city even inspects properties, since the work should be done up to code so that “it works.”
“What I can say, Dale, is if they’re not getting water in the basement, we did a pretty good job inspecting it,” Poellinger said.
O’Donnell-Ebner motioned for Hruska and city staff to talk with the Wildwood residents, and its association, about cost-sharing options, and then report back to the council, a motion seconded by Jostad.
The motion passed, with Williams and Hutchinson voting against it. Poellinger cast the tie-breaking vote.
Mask mandate lifted
The council decided by unanimous consent to no longer require masks at public meetings or in city hall, effective immediately, after Gov. Tim Walz’s emergency executive order 21-23 that lifts face-covering requirements in most settings.
Faces masks will still be required on city buses, at health care facilities, in schools and, currently, at the public library (a policy which will be reviewed in June), as well as encouraged by individuals not vaccinated.
Nonvaccinated community members will not be asked to identify themselves or be forced to wear masks.
