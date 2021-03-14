La Crescent Council supports increased passenger railway project

LA CRESCENT — A long-discussed second railway line may be in the area’s future.

At last week’s meeting, the La Crescent City Council unanimously supported a request to the state of Minnesota for a $10 million allocation to help make it a reality.

La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger said the project has been discussed for more than a decade.

“Right now, several key components are falling in place,” Poellinger said.

According to documentation provided to the council by All Aboard Minnesota, a 501 ©(3) non-profit education and advocacy group focused on the expansion and development of intercity rail transportation, Minnesota needs $10 million to secure $32 million in federal matching funds to enable a proposed second daily train on the current railroad right-of-way.

“The state of Wisconsin has a match for their improvement,” Poellinger said, “so they feel they’re going to get their portion of it.”

The new service would provide a second daily train between St. Paul, Minn. and Chicago, Ill., providing service to 10 new small and mid-sized communities in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Illinois.