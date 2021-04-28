La Crescent-Hokah grades 5 to 12 return to distance learning

Fifth through 12th grades in the La Crescent-Hokah schools moved back to distance learning as of Tuesday, at least until Monday, May 10.

All K-12 activities are canceled during this time period, the district announced.

Superintendent Kevin Cardille and administrators wrote that "the spread of COVID-19 is continuing through the high school and now the middle school.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

" ... Our COVID-19 response team will continue to be in consultation with the MN Department of Health and Houston County Public Health to identify a date to return to in-person and/or hybrid learning. We are hopeful this total pause will help to stop the spread so that we can finish out the school year either in person or hybrid and also be able to complete the spring sports season."

Elementary students are continuing in-person learning, which is subject to change at any time, the district said.

"We urge all families, as well as community members, to practice physical distancing, wearing masks, staying home if you feel ill, and avoiding large gatherings of any kind to help control the spread," administrators wrote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0