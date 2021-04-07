La Crescent-Hokah School Board names next superintendent

The La Crescent-Hokah School Board has named Eric Martinez as the district’s next superintendent effective July 1. Current Superintendent Kevin Cardille will retire on June 30.

Martinez has served as a high school social studies teacher, an assistant high school principal, and has most recently served as the 4th-12th grade principal for Waubun-Ogema-White Earth Community Schools from 2012 until present.

“I am incredibly excited for this opportunity to grow with the La Crescent-Hokah Lancers," he said. "Creativity, critical thinking, collaboration, and communication are very important to me, and I am excited to learn about all of the opportunities for growth in the La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools. I look forward to serving in such a great community.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Board Chair Eric Morken said, "We were pleased to work with the Minnesota School Board Association’s Superintendent Search Program, utilizing their expertise in recruitment that ultimately attracted 15 qualified candidates. Using input from staff, administration, and community members to guide our decision making, the Board interviewed five candidates and then narrowed the field to two candidates. Mr. Eric Martinez emerged as the best fit for our district.