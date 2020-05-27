You are the owner of this article.
La Crescent-Hokah School District honors staff
The La Crescent-Hokah School District recognizes the following people for their contributions to the district and community this year with the following awards.

Teacher of the year -- Ed Huerkamp. 

Support staff of the year -- Kathy Melbostad.

The Big Hugger award -- Deb Trynowski.

Friend of education -- Sue Boyer.

