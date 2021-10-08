 Skip to main content
La Crescent-Hokah Secondary September Students of the Month

Here is La Crescent-Hokah Secondary School September students of the month:

5th Grade

  • Ayane Cox, daughter of Tomomi and Daniel Cox

6th Grade

  • Noah Sherrill, son of Amy and Derek Sherrill

7th Grade

  • Lincoln Radecki, son of Carley and Robert Radecki

8th Grade

  • Maggie Crosby, daughter of Tricia and Marcus Crosby

9th Grade

  • Leyton Johnson, son of Nicki and Jeremy Johnson

10th Grade

  • Cooper Johnson, son of Heather Johnson and Charlie Johnson

11th Grade

  • Kolby Bauer, son of Bridget and Richard Bauer

12th Grade

  • Courtney Peterson, daughter of Christina and Randy Peterson
  • Tyler Von Arx, son of Tracy and Brian Von Arx
