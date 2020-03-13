La Crescent-Hokah Secondary students of the month for March
0 comments

La Crescent-Hokah Secondary students of the month for March

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Secondary students of the month for March:

5th Grade

  • Mackenzie Malott, daughter of Liz and Matt Malott

6th Grade

  • Elise Vessey, daughter of Jessica and Todd Vessey

7th Grade

  • Madison Kreibich Berns, daughter of Amanda Kreibich and Ryan Berns

8th Grade

  • Parker McQuin, son of Jody and Ryan McQuin

9th Grade

  • Olivia Seidel, daughter of Lisa and Dan Seidel

10th Grade

  • Joey Schreier, son
  • of Janice and Brian Schreier

11th Grade

  • Emma Fortsch, daughter of Chris and Chad Fortsch

12th Grade

Josh Kerska, son of Kim Kerska and Doug Kerska

+7 
5th Grade - Mackenzie Malott Daughter of Liz and Matt Malott.jpg

Malott
+7 
6th Grade - Elise Vessey Daughter of Jessica and Todd Vessey.jpg

Vessey
+7 
7th Grade - Madison Kreibich Berns Daughter of Amanda Kreibich and Ryan Berns.jpg

Kreibich
+7 
8th Grade - Parker McQuin Son of Jody and Ryan McQuin.jpg

McQuin
+7 
9th Grade - Olivia Seidel Daughter of Lisa and Dan Seidel.jpg

Seidel
+7 
10th Grade - Joey Schreier Son of Janice and Brian Schreier.jpg

Schreier
+7 
11th Grade - Emma Fortsch Daughter of Chris and Chad Fortsch.jpg

Fortsch
+7 
12th Grade - Josh Kerska Son of Kim Kerska and Doug Kerska.jpg

Kerska
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News