La Crescent-Hokah Secondary students of the month for March:
5th Grade
- Mackenzie Malott, daughter of Liz and Matt Malott
6th Grade
- Elise Vessey, daughter of Jessica and Todd Vessey
7th Grade
- Madison Kreibich Berns, daughter of Amanda Kreibich and Ryan Berns
8th Grade
- Parker McQuin, son of Jody and Ryan McQuin
9th Grade
- Olivia Seidel, daughter of Lisa and Dan Seidel
10th Grade
- Joey Schreier, son
- of Janice and Brian Schreier
11th Grade
- Emma Fortsch, daughter of Chris and Chad Fortsch
12th Grade
Josh Kerska, son of Kim Kerska and Doug Kerska