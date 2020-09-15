La Crescent lawyer takes on the training of wild Spanish Mustangs

"It's one of the prettiest geological locations in the world, really," says Walsh. "We were attracted to the Driftless area, and knew we would retire here."

Being in La Crescent only part time, the Walshes invited a neighbor to keep her horses in their stable and watch over the farm in their absence. Walsh enjoyed getting acquainted with the horses on weekends, and notes, "Once my practice started settling down, I started looking at Mustangs." Bobbi, who herself has an affinity for equines, was on board.

Walsh was drawn to the Spanish Mustang breed, he says, due to their genetic makeup, self sufficiency and beauty.

"Each one is absolutely stunning in physical appearance in their own way...long manes, large eyes. They are extremely friendly, very alert," Walsh says.

In late summer 2019, two years after moving to his farm full time, Walsh traveled to the Wyoming ranch of the late Bob Brislawn, who founded the Spanish Mustang Registry and bred horses "to be sure that what he had were pure old blood from the Spanish arrival in America," according to Houston History Magazine.