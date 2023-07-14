The La Crescent Live Summer Concert Series kicked off this summer when over 300 people gathered at the Farmers Market to celebrate the start of the library’s summer reading program and continues with additional planned events.

The series aims to create community connections through enjoyment of the arts, according to a press release from the group. The group’s long-range goal is to build a permanent outdoor performance venue in the heart of La Crescent to host community events.

The free, family friendly concert series continues with the following events:

July 28: 5 p.m. Salsa Del Soul, a high-energy Minneapolis band, will help celebrate the end of the summer reading in the green space behind the library. Sweet treats and other food items will be available for purchase.

Aug. 18: 4 p.m. Tom Conrad and TravAce Trio, partnering with BAM, Bicycling Around Minnesota, Veterans Park. The Lions will host a beverage tent and there will be food available for purchase.

To support the La Crescent Live Summer Concert Series, make a donation at the events, or send a tax deductible check payable to: La Crescent Lions Club, P.O. Box 123 La Crescent, MN 55947, memo Concert Series.