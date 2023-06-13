Great things are happening in La Crescent. See what the buzz is all about and join us for the La Crescent Live Summer Concert Series!

La Crescent Live is about creating community connections through enjoyment of the arts. The long-range goal is to build a permanent outdoor performance venue in the heart of La Crescent for countless community events.

We kicked off the concert series May 30 with over 300 people gathered at the Farmers Market to celebrate the start of the library’s summer reading program. Children danced and created chalk art, while the adults sat back and enjoyed the alternative reggae sounds of TUGG.

Join concert goers for the three remaining free family-friendly concerts sponsored by the La Crescent Lions Club.

● June 21: 6 p.m. Ryan Howe, 7 p.m. Full Capacity. The Rotary Club will have brats and hotdogs available for purchase starting at 5 p.m. at corner of Main and Oak streets.

● July 28: 5 p.m. Salsa Del Soul, a high-energy Minneapolis band, will help celebrate the end of the summer reading in the green space behind the library. Sweet treats and other food items will be available for purchase.

● Aug. 18: 4 p.m. Tom Conrad and TravAce Trio, partnering with BAM, Bicycling Around Minnesota, Veterans Park. The Lions will host a beverage tent and there will be food available for purchase.

Grab a blanket, some chairs, a cooler and mark your calendars for some excellent entertainment and fun this summer.

Help bring this dream to life. Make a donation at the events, or send a tax deductible check payable to: La Crescent Lions Club, P.O. Box 123 La Crescent, MN 55947, memo Concert Series. Check out the La Crescent Live Facebook page for more information.