La Crescent receives gold designation from SolSmart

LA CRESCENT — The city of La Crescent is now officially gold.
The “gold” designation, courtesy of the national SolSmart program, recognizes the city for making it faster, easier, and more affordable for homes and businesses to go solar, according to documentation presented to the La Crescent city council at its May 10 meeting.
“This designation recognizes La Crescent for taking bold steps to encourage solar energy growth and remove obstacles to solar development. SolSmart is led by The Solar Foundation and the International City/County Management Association (ICMA) and funded by the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Energy Technologies Office. More than 300 cities, counties, and small towns have achieved SolSmart designation since the program launched in 2016,” according to press notes.
Sustainability coordinator Jason Ludwigson, who provided the documentation but was not at the meeting, said in the press release that “as a member of the Minnesota GreenStep city program La Crescent is continuing to advance opportunities for businesses and residents to benefit from the installation of solar energy. The SolSmart gold designation makes the solar install process faster and reduces the cost associated with solar energy. This designation will help improve our community resilience and reduce air pollution.”
As a SolSmart designee, La Crescent helps solar companies reduce the cost of installations and pass those savings on to consumers, according to press notes.
“This allows even more local homes and businesses to obtain affordable, clean, and reliable electricity through solar,” read the press release. “The actions La Crescent has taken will help encourage solar companies to do business in the area, driving economic development and creating local jobs. To receive designation, cities and counties make changes to their local processes to reduce the time and money it takes to install a solar energy system. This includes evaluating local permitting processes, as well as planning and zoning procedures. SolSmart designees also develop innovations in areas such as market development and finance.”
SolSmart uses objective criteria to award communities points based on the actions they take to reduce barriers to solar energy development, according to documentation.
“Communities that take sufficient action are designated either gold, silver, or bronze. As part of the SolSmart program, a team of national experts provides no-cost technical assistance to help communities achieve designation.”
Senior parade approved
The council also unanimously approved a request by high school senior parent Sarah Danielson for a parade for La Crescent-Hokah High School graduates and their families following the 2 p.m. Sunday, May 30 graduation ceremony.
The planned route follows Elm street, starting at the high school and ending at Old Hickory Park. COVID-19 restrictions, quite detailed, apply.
In her submitted justification for the request, Danielson wrote the parade would serve two purposes.
“It will help clear the area after graduation,” Danielson wrote. “Minnesota Department of Health has rules regarding congregating, and the parade will assist with disbursement. It will [also] allow family and friends who aren’t allowed to attend the ceremony a way to celebrate in a socially distanced way.”
Ice arena funds approved
The council also unanimously approved a bid of $280,000 from Interstate Roofing & Waterproofing for needed improvements to the La Crescent Community Ice Arena, including a new roof, caulking, and sealing.
Half of the funds will be paid by Lancer Youth Hockey, said City Administrator Bill Waller, which will be due before the contract for the project is entered into by the city.
“One thing that we should note, in talking with the contractor,” Waller said. “In recent weeks, the delivery of the installation has really changed. A few weeks ago, we could get the installation in three to four days. It’s now four months.”
The completion date is set for September 30, 2021, Waller said. The total cost for the project was anticipated at $250,000, the city having included its $130,000 portion in tax abatement bonds via the 2020A bond issuance. The project was originally planned for 2020, but was delayed due to the pandemic.