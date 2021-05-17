La Crescent receives gold designation from SolSmart

In her submitted justification for the request, Danielson wrote the parade would serve two purposes.

“It will help clear the area after graduation,” Danielson wrote. “Minnesota Department of Health has rules regarding congregating, and the parade will assist with disbursement. It will [also] allow family and friends who aren’t allowed to attend the ceremony a way to celebrate in a socially distanced way.”

Ice arena funds approved

The council also unanimously approved a bid of $280,000 from Interstate Roofing & Waterproofing for needed improvements to the La Crescent Community Ice Arena, including a new roof, caulking, and sealing.

Half of the funds will be paid by Lancer Youth Hockey, said City Administrator Bill Waller, which will be due before the contract for the project is entered into by the city.

“One thing that we should note, in talking with the contractor,” Waller said. “In recent weeks, the delivery of the installation has really changed. A few weeks ago, we could get the installation in three to four days. It’s now four months.”