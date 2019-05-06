The La Crescent United Methodist Church will sponsor its annual Mother's Day Luncheon at 11 a.m. this Saturday at 520 Elm St. N. in the fellowship hall.
All are invited to the free potato, salad and taco bar with desserts and beverages.
Gift bags will be provided to the first 100 women in attendance and a children's craft project will be held after the meal. A door prize drawing will follow speaker Sue Graf, coordinator of the Franciscan Hospitality House.
For more information, call 507-643-6320.
