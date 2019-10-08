{{featured_button_text}}

La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School students of the month for September:

5th grade

  • Tanner Manns, son of Damon Manns and Paula Christman and Sandy and Steve Christman

6th grade

  • Isaac Lehmann, son of Lena and Gordon Lehmann

7th grade

  • Momoka Cox, daughter of Tomomi and Daniel Cox

8th grade

  • Vanessa Ntiamoah, daughter of Kim and Will Ntiamoah

9th grade

  • Sam Petersen, son of Jodi and Bill Petersen

10th grade

  • Tyler Groth, son of Tim Groth

11th grade

  • Seth Loomis, son of Sara and Russell Loomis

12th grade

Jacob Boudreau, son of Kerstin and Zach Boudreau.

