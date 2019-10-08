La Crescent-Hokah Middle and High School students of the month for September:
5th grade
- Tanner Manns, son of Damon Manns and Paula Christman and Sandy and Steve Christman
6th grade
- Isaac Lehmann, son of Lena and Gordon Lehmann
7th grade
- Momoka Cox, daughter of Tomomi and Daniel Cox
8th grade
- Vanessa Ntiamoah, daughter of Kim and Will Ntiamoah
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
9th grade
- Sam Petersen, son of Jodi and Bill Petersen
10th grade
- Tyler Groth, son of Tim Groth
11th grade
- Seth Loomis, son of Sara and Russell Loomis
12th grade
Jacob Boudreau, son of Kerstin and Zach Boudreau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.