Each of Ezra Voves’ 12 party guests came armed with bags full of goodies, but the 7-year-old birthday boy wouldn’t be keeping a single one, rather passing them on to fellow students in need.
Ezra, a first-grader at Cathedral Elementary who celebrated Saturday afternoon at Pla-Mor Lanes, elected not to ask for gifts this year, requesting family members and friends purchase school supplies to donate instead. The gift table at Pla-Mor was overflowing with paper, crayons, binders and glue sticks, which will be distributed at Hamilton Elementary at the start of the school year.
“It’s for charity,” Ezra said. “Kids don’t have the things I have, and they need school supplies this year.”
Mom Heather said the idea of donations in lieu of gifts came when Ezra was coming up blank on what he wanted this year, and his parents suggested a collection for kids who might not be able to afford the things they needed for class. Initially, Heather said, Ezra was still leaning towards presents, but five minutes later agreed, “Yeah, you’re right. I have everything I need.”
Heather contacted the La Crosse School District, which was excited to have the donations, and the family decided on Hamilton Elementary as the beneficiary, acknowledging a high number of its students come from low-income families.
Classmate and party guest Tommy Binsfeld, 6, brought lunch boxes to donate, and Ezra’s cousin, Silas Scheel, 10, handpicked an assortment of backpacks in fun designs and colors.
“I thought it was pretty good by him, and I encourage everybody to have their birthdays like Ezra is right now and get donations,” Silas said. Inspired by his cousin, Silas thought not next year, but perhaps the birthday after that, he would do the same.
Ezra is already planning to forgo the gifts again next year, Heather said, noting his friends really embraced the idea. He is currently considering which charity to support for his eighth birthday.
“I don’t miss (the presents),” Ezra said. “Not that much.”
