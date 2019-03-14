La Crosse Sanitary Sewer Utility workers are asking pedestrians to avoid the intersection of Broadview Place and Mormon Coulee Road as they address a force main break.
La Crosse utilities manager Bernard Lenz said crews and contractors are working to repair the line as quickly as possible, but Mormon Coulee Road near Broadview will be restricted to one lane in the southbound direction for the duration of the repairs.
Force mains are underground pressurized pipes designed to move untreated sewage long distances toward the wastewater treatment plant. When the pipe broke late Wednesday, the pressurized untreated sewage was forced to the surface and ran overland to storm water catch basins that drain to the Pammel Creek flood control diversion channel.
The city is asking people to avoid the water in Pammel Creek until crews get the sewage cleaned up; however, due to the heavy run-off the sewage is diluted enough that there will be minimal impact to the environment, said Lenz.
