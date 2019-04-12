La Crosse Regional Airport director Clint Torp will be moving on to another airport this month.
Council member Andrea Richmond announced Thursday that Torp will be leaving La Crosse for a director of operations position in Des Moines, Iowa. Richmond, who chairs the La Crosse Aviation Board, thanked Torp for his hard work overseeing the terminal upgrades to the airport, as well as the expansion of service.
“It’s definitely a crown jewel, and I think he deserves a great round of applause and he’s going to be missed in our city,” Richmond said.
Mayor Tim Kabat also thanked Torp for his hard work.
“These times are always bittersweet. You’re happy for that professional as they seek their next step in their career, but we are going to miss Clint,” Kabat said.
Torp, a North Branch, Minn., native, has served as airport manager, then director, since 2012 and was assistant airport manager for six years before that. Before coming to La Crosse, he was the airport manager in Devil's Lake, N.D.
“I can’t express in words how much I have appreciated the wonderful people in this area.” said Torp. “The community has been so supportive of the airport and our airport team has been amazing to work with. Success is never found in a vacuum and my accomplishments at La Crosse are because of the support I have received from the community and our dedicated team."
Des Moines is hardly a crown jewel.
