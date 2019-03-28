The La Crosse Regional Airport apologized Thursday for inappropriate content displayed on its monitors in the terminal building.
The airport released a statement on its Facebook page about noon Thursday that read in part, "The La Crosse Regional Airport would like extend our sincerest apologies for the inappropriate content displayed within the television monitors in the terminal building this morning.
The Administration staff has located the issue and all systems have been shut down until further notice."
According to the airport, which is owned by the city of La Crosse, the issue originated with Charter Communications and airport staff are working with the company to prevent future incidents.
A representative of the airport declined to comment further, directing requests for comment to Charter Communications.
“Our engineers responded immediately and we are investigating this incident," said a representative for Charter.
