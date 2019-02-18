La Crosse’s first flight on its new service to Detroit is filling up, despite being just under two weeks out, according to airport director Clint Torp.
“Bookings are looking good right now,” said Torp during an interview Monday with the Tribune’s editorial board.
The Delta Connection flight, which is operated by Skywest Airlines, will leave at 4 p.m. March 2 and is scheduled to depart daily at 2 p.m. Sunday through Friday and 4 p.m. Saturdays. Travelers will ride on the CRJ200 aircraft, which Skywest describes as quiet and comfortable.
The airport announced the new service in October to much acclaim, with La Crosse leaders saying it was the result of airport staff members making the city-owned airport a convenient stop for local business people and leisure flyers alike.
Detroit Metro Airport offers 140 nonstop daily destinations and serves nearly 35 million passengers a year, making it one of the largest hubs in the country and a major hub for Delta, which already offers service to Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport from La Crosse.
“Detroit is a major hub for an airline that we currently have flying for us and the closest hub that we’re not currently served by,” Torp said.
It’s not the first time La Crosse has had service to Detroit. It previously offered Northwest flights before Northwest merged with Delta Airlines.
The airport has changed in the last few years as it invested millions into its terminal rehabilitation project and restructured its organization to attract more flights.
“We weren’t operating as nimbly as we needed to be. We’ve put a lot of things into place during the last five, six years, to be incredibly competitive,” Torp said.
It has cut airline fees, bolstered its marketing and integrated with the local business community.
“The airlines take note of that stuff. It gives us the opportunity to have some of those additional conversations,” Torp said.
Community support is key, Torp said, saying the airport’s nearly 100,000 enplanements and 88 percent full flights show airlines that La Crosse can handle the increased capacity.
“If the current Detroit service does well, it would certainly be possible to add either a third Minneapolis or second Detroit,” Torp said.
Torp hopes to bring in flights to other hubs such as Dallas and Denver; however, he said it would be difficult.
“One of the limitations to obtaining that service is just the sheer distance between us and the costs associated with operating a regional-sized jet to those sized markets. Not to say it’s not possible in the future,” Torp said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This is great news, as it reduces the travel time to the east coast and Europe. Detroit has a good airport with useful connections. This will allow La Crosse to compete more effectively with Minneapolis and Madison, assuming the fares are competitve.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.