La Crosse and Winona area weddings adapt to pandemic

"Just the amount of people. There's just no way to get everybody back on board and available."

For Pitts, he hasn't had anyone cancel as of yet, but his April and May dates have reached out to him to touch base on options. But he's worried this will impact his business in detrimental ways.

"That is unfortunately one of the first things cut out of people's budgets," he said. "When we book weddings in advance, that's our income for the month ... There might not be anyone coming in the door for a few months."

Pitts, who runs his business out of Caledonia, Minnesota, has told his clients that if wedding dates do get rescheduled and he has a conflict, he'll still shoot something else for them, like an engagement shoot, and then recommend other media companies in the area for them to use for the wedding.

"It's unfortunate circumstances," he said, "but I'm going to be as generous as I can, because they still deserve something special."

But the uncertainty of this pandemic still lingers for him, hopeful it clears up before his first weddings of the season come around.