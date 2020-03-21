La Crosse and Winona area weddings adapt to pandemic

Spring is officially here, which means wedding season is gearing up. But with the global pandemic, the fabric of the best day of someone's life is changing drastically.
Public gatherings are now limited to just 10 people, and as restaurants and businesses are having to close their doors and more and more travel restrictions are being implemented every day, couples are making adjustments to their weddings.
Venues, caterers, florists, seamstresses, photographers and videographers, bakeries and couples are having to move schedules around, all with the uncertainty of when this might blow over.
"We right now aren't postponing, but we're very heavily considering it, but we don't want to. We've been engaged for over two years now," said Rachel Fries, whose wedding to fiance Frank Glodowski is scheduled for June 6.
The Winona couple's wedding is planned for more than 300 guests just outside of Arcadia, but is especially worrisome for them, because Fries is a cancer survivor and bone marrow transplant recipient — making her at a higher risk if she were to catch COVID-19.
"We were upset at first when it all started," Fries said, "but now, it is what it is. And it's a situation that we can't control, but we can control how we react."
Their venue has put them down for a possible makeup date — in September 2021, lengthening their engagement by more than a year. They're hopeful they can keep their June 6 date, but want to keep options open.
"Being in a large group right after the peak of this virus is still kind of worrisome," Fries said. "Are people still going to be able to make travel plans to be here?"
For another area couple, they decided to speed things up instead.
"We just kind of saw what was coming, that we should probably just try to get it done," said Danielle Fortney, who married her husband Eric last weekend with just an officiant and two witnesses.
"We knew it was going to be a small wedding anyways," she said.
The couple had plans to be married on March 28, but decided to instead get married last Sunday, calling an officiant they knew and scrapping their original plans for a reception and guest list of about 25 people.
"It was just kind of like we were worried about government offices closing," Fortney said, "and actually, my insurance was lapsing at the end of the month too."
"It scared me, you know?" she added.
The couple had plans to be married and celebrate at Pogreba Restaurant on La Crosse's North Side, but instead chose to do their smaller impromptu wedding at Como Falls in Hokah, Minnesota.
"It was sunny out, a bit muddy though," Fortney said. "It sounds super romantic, right? But it's like, it was starting to look scary. And it ended up being really beautiful."
Venues around the area are trying their best to accommodate the unique situation for brides.
"Obviously, everyone's willing to work with everyone," said Jen Jones, the owner of the Greenhouse at Bittersweet, a new event venue adjacent to the Bittersweet Flower Market.
Her venue only holds weddings and events from June through October, and as of now hasn't had to reschedule anything. But they have plans for if this creeps into the summer wedding season.
"They haven't [canceled] just because it's too early to know," Jones said. "We're kind of like hey, we understand this may happen, but until we have to really deal with it, it's like, why make another decision?"
The Greenhouse at Bittersweet only schedules weddings for Saturdays right now, so it's hopeful the postponements can find their way to Friday nights instead.
"This is just kind of unchartered waters for everybody, and you just got to do the best you can," Jones said.
Other wedding vendors are also starting to juggle possible rescheduling, which may lead to conflicts or cancellations entirely.
"It's so hard to reschedule — weddings especially," said Ryan Pitts of Vision Media, a video and photography company who does a lot of wedding videos.
"Just the amount of people. There's just no way to get everybody back on board and available."
For Pitts, he hasn't had anyone cancel as of yet, but his April and May dates have reached out to him to touch base on options. But he's worried this will impact his business in detrimental ways.
"That is unfortunately one of the first things cut out of people's budgets," he said. "When we book weddings in advance, that's our income for the month ... There might not be anyone coming in the door for a few months."
Pitts, who runs his business out of Caledonia, Minnesota, has told his clients that if wedding dates do get rescheduled and he has a conflict, he'll still shoot something else for them, like an engagement shoot, and then recommend other media companies in the area for them to use for the wedding.
"It's unfortunate circumstances," he said, "but I'm going to be as generous as I can, because they still deserve something special."
But the uncertainty of this pandemic still lingers for him, hopeful it clears up before his first weddings of the season come around.
"That would be the ultimate worst, if this rolls into summer, and worse, into fall. Because we're talking months," he said. "The longer this rolls on, the kind of worse it will get for small business."
At Bittersweet, where they're primarily known for their floral business, they are trying to get creative with the arrangements they're making, knowing things might change.
A wedding they planned to make arrangements for in April has now been jumbled — keeping the ceremony short and small on the original date, but moving the reception and celebration to mid-July.
Bittersweet will still make all of the flowers for both dates, but is anticipating things will change based on the guests who are available for the new reception date.
"There are so many different scenarios to work through," Jones said, "but we're just kind of taking it day-by-day, working through it the best we can."
Luckily, under Bittersweet's floral contracts, couples are already allowed to make as many changes as needed.
For Fortney, the restaurant she planned on hosting her reception at has given her a full refund, and the bakery where her cake was from has agreed to let them use their deposit on a gift card instead.
And for Fries, she's contacted all of her vendors to check in and see whether they're available for the tentative September 2021 reschedule date.
"Luckily, most of our vendors haven't been booking up that far in advance already," she said, "and we kind of prioritized the vendors we cared about most."
At the end of the day, couples are reminding themselves of the focus of the day.
"I'm trying to just accept that we're in scary times, and try to do what's important," Fortney said of expediting her wedding date. "And I'm just glad we got married, because it still turned out beautiful."
"We waited two years, what's another year to get the day we want?" Fries said.
"We care more that we have a day that is not about cancer, is not about viruses — it's about celebrating with our families, and making sure everybody can be there and have a full day of just joy."
