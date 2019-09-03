Getting around the city of La Crosse will be a little challenging this week after the city announced three temporary lane closures for repairs.
Both inside lanes and the center median of Rose Street between Clinton and Gillette streets closed Tuesday for utility repairs. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in both directions through Wednesday and the median may remain closed through the weekend while utility crews work in the median.
Beginning 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Wastewater Utility will be working on manholes at Third and State streets. The westbound lane on State Street between Second and Third streets will be closed to through traffic and eastbound traffic on State Street from Fourth to Third streets will only be allowed to turn left onto Third Street.
Meanwhile, the Street Department will be doing road maintenance on Third Street between State and Main streets. Vehicles will be shifted to the left lane while the right lane is closed for repairs. Traffic speed will be reduced to 15 mph in the construction area and drivers are urged to expect delays and use caution.
The temporary closures will remain in place for the duration of the project. Depending upon the weather, all lanes are expected to be reopened by Friday.
George Street between Gillette and Clinton streets will close Thursday for an extensive road project expected to last through the first week in November. The city will fix aging underground structures and patch and overlay the road.
