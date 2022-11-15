La Crosse approves $68.9 million budget for 2023: lower taxes amid lack of revenue resources

The La Crosse City Council adopted its 2023 Operating Budget, a spending plan that is slightly larger than last year and includes a mill tax decrease.

The city plans to spend $68.9 million for the 2023 fiscal year, with just over $61.5 million in operating expenses alone. The budget, approved at Monday night's meeting, is a 2% increase from last year.

The city approved to drop the mill tax rate by 19% for 2023. While property owners will see a decrease in the mill rate, this is not likely to lead to lower tax bills overall after a city wide property reassessment saw an average 20.6% property value increase.

The new rate will decrease property taxes by about $306 for an average $150,000 home. Due to new assessments, the new rate may instead “average out” the higher values with lower taxes.

The city has only been able to increase its revenue by 1% this year, compared to 2021, which was not enough to balance with the projected operating expenses. To supplement the gap, the city is using $4.5 million from one-time revenue sources: $2.9 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and $1.61 million the city’s general fund balance.

Balancing the budget is not a new problem for the city. Last year, La Crosse used just under $500,000 from ARPA in the 2022 Operating Budget.

“We know that our residents are paying as much property tax as they can. And yet we still cannot balance our budget. Is that correct to say?” asked Councilmember Jennifer Trost at the meeting.

Chad Hawkins, director of finance, said that is a “fair assessment” and that the city has been lucky in recent years with resources like ARPA to help with lost revenues.

“We're in an untenable situation,” said Trost. “The reason it doesn't look like a crisis is because we've been able to patch things up for the last few years.”

In recent years, cities have been struggling to increase services or even meet their expected budgets due to a lack of shared revenue from state government.

This year, La Crosse is receiving $14.9 million in shared revenue -- an 5.2% decrease in shared revenue from last year.

In 2011, the state Legislature put a moratorium on counties and municipalities increasing property taxes, which is their primary source of revenue. Meanwhile, the state government receives its revenue from income and sales taxes. The state currently has a $4.3 billion surplus.

Gov. Tony Evers promised on the campaign trail that he will propose a 4% increase in shared revenue, but it will need to pass in the Legislature. Evers also promised redistributing the surplus to residents through tax breaks.

“One of the biggest key components that I find is shared revenues needs to start keeping up pace for the inflationary expenses,” said Hawkins. “We can't continue to serve the public at this rate, and I think it's really important that we keep talking with our legislators first.”

Nearly half of the 2023 budget is allotted for roads, police and fire departments – a total of $33.5 million between the three departments. City fire and police departments see the largest portions of the operating budget, at approximately $12 million budgeted for each – the majority of which is outlined to be used for personnel salaries. The police department budget has been increasing steadily since 2019.