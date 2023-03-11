With over $2 million in federal funds, the city of La Crosse plans to tackle affordable housing and homelessness in the coming year.

On Thursday, the Common Council unanimously approved two plans: one to increase affordable housing in the city and the other to address homelessness.

The plan to address affordable housing will utilize about $1.2 million in federal funding from the Community Development Block Grant program and the HOME program, both a part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Due to a gap between housing costs and average income, the housing plan focuses on the development of multi-family affordable housing units limited to people who make 80% or less of the county median income.

Of the 21,185 housing units in the city, over half (12,250) are occupied by households making equal to or less than 80% of the county median income, or about $25,000.

Additionally, over 30% of households are cost burdened when it comes to paying rent or mortgage, which means people are spending more than 30% of their income on housing.

There is also a focus on the rehabilitation of homes with severe housing problems. In La Crosse, there are 3,805 households, both renters and owners, with severe housing problems, such as lacking a complete kitchen or plumbing.

Most of the people with severe housing problems are renters, and over 3,000 of those households make less than 30% of the county median income, about $10,000.

Regarding assistance for individuals experiencing homelessness, the city plans to use the bulk of the $1.1 million in HOME-American Rescue Plan funding — about 60% or $650,000 — for the development of affordable housing targeted toward homeless people.

Another 30% of funds would be used for support services to help the individuals stay housed. The last 10% is to be used for the administration of the program and funding.

Currently, the city has 25 emergency shelter beds, no transitional housing and only 43 units of permanent supportive housing.

Based on data from June 2022, there are 135 unsheltered adults for whom the community lacks bed space.