Claude Monet favored the open air and natural light to the four walls of a studio when creating his impressionistic masterpieces.
Bringing brush and palette into the great outdoors and capturing flora and fauna in person can bring life to a painting, a realism not always achieved when working from a photograph.
Called plein air painting, the timeless method will be embraced by artists, both local and international, at the Between the Bluffs Outdoor Fine Art Competition and Festival, running this weekend through Sept. 20, with public demonstrations offered next week.
More than 30 regional painters are registered for the two-week festival, during which they will hone their oil, watercolor and acrylic skills in assorted natural settings within a 15-mile radius of downtown La Crosse. During a closed event Tuesday evening, artists will visit take to La Crescent, Minn., to paint the Skunk Hollow wetlands and farm homes and barns.
"Part of our goal is to capture pristine locations in nature through art, highlighting the beauty of the region and the importance of protecting these areas,” says event co-organizer and local artist Mike Martino.
At 9 a.m. Wednesday, community members are invited to take in an oil painting demonstration by artist Paul Bergquist, the festival's 2018 Best in Show winner, being held on Cedar Springs Lane in Coon Valley. Another plein air demo, hosted by last years Award of Excellence recipient Jon Erickson, will be offered at 6 p.m. Thursday near the Myrick Park Center.
Saturday brings the popular Quick Paint competition, running 10 a.m. to noon at the Riverside Park International Friendship Gardens. Participants, including a group of professional artists from China, will have 120 minutes to produce a fine art piece, followed by judging at 12:30 p.m. The public is welcome to watch the artists at work and view the finished pieces.
Select paintings created during the festival will be submitted for judging by Minnesota artist Richard Abraham, with winning works announced during a reception and art sale from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Studio Gallery, 1311 Market St. Community members are invited to view the submissions, and some of the works will be available for purchase.
Also on Sept. 20, guest artists from China will exhibit and sell their paintings from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Pump House.
For more information, visit www.betweenthebluffs.com.
