La Crosse area arts fund seeks donations during final month of campaign

"We all benefit from the entertainment and education that our member groups bring to the community," Heim said. "This is part of the reason that La Crosse is able to attract new people to this area. Many businesses are able to tout the enjoyment and education that our groups offer to the community as a way to encourage people to move here."

"Our 11 member organizations depend on UFAH to help them with fundraising efforts," Heim said. "Many of our member organizations have no professional staff to assist in fundraising, so this takes some of the burden off of the volunteers who donate their time to these worthy organizations."

To help secure the funds, UFAH connects with over 400 local businesses and community members each year to advocate for and request donations on behalf of the supported nonprofit organizations. The financial support helps keep ticket and membership prices affordable and allows organizations to host clinics, workshops and demonstrations, as well as provide scholarships. Additionally, Heim says, funds aid in bringing quality programming and professional artists and musicians to the Coulee Region.