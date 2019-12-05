La Crosse area arts fund seeks donations during final month of campaign

After raising its 2019 campaign goal to an ambitious $125,000, the United Fund for the Arts and Humanities is making a final push to secure the remaining $24,000 by year's end.
The umbrella fundraising organization, which in 2018 sought $105,000 to support 11 area arts and humanities nonprofits, is currently at $101,129 in donations, secured with the help of United Fund for the Arts and Humanities Campaign Chair Team members at Heim, Dick Record and David Reedy.
Closing the fundraising gap, the team says, will be crucial to the organization's commitment to enhancing the culture, connections, reach and well-being of the community.
"With the help of our campaign chair team, the board of directors, volunteers and staff, we will achieve our goal of $125,000," Heim said. "This is the time of the year when many business and individuals are making donations, so we should hit our mark by the end of the year. We raised the goal because we believe people in this area value the arts and humanities. The increase of $20,000 as our campaign goal will provide, on average, a little over $1,800 more of unrestricted funding over the previous year. This is a significant increase for member groups."
UFAH encourages community leaders, residents and businesses to invest in the arts in an effort to cultivate and enrich local culture, attract people to live and work in the city, and boost tourism and the economy.
"We all benefit from the entertainment and education that our member groups bring to the community," Heim said. "This is part of the reason that La Crosse is able to attract new people to this area. Many businesses are able to tout the enjoyment and education that our groups offer to the community as a way to encourage people to move here."
"Our 11 member organizations depend on UFAH to help them with fundraising efforts," Heim said. "Many of our member organizations have no professional staff to assist in fundraising, so this takes some of the burden off of the volunteers who donate their time to these worthy organizations."
To help secure the funds, UFAH connects with over 400 local businesses and community members each year to advocate for and request donations on behalf of the supported nonprofit organizations. The financial support helps keep ticket and membership prices affordable and allows organizations to host clinics, workshops and demonstrations, as well as provide scholarships. Additionally, Heim says, funds aid in bringing quality programming and professional artists and musicians to the Coulee Region.
Made possible with UFAH funds are the La Crosse Community Theatre's Theatre for Youth program, which introduces students to prop and costume design as well as performing on stage, and the Tours for Schools program, which brings theater to the classroom. The La Crosse BoyChoir is able to provide tuition assistance with the support of UFAH, and The Pump House Regional Arts Center utilizes the monetary support for education and exhibitions for students, as well as hosting free tours for area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.
"UFAH is a wonderful example of how collaboration between businesses, community members and arts and humanities programs can work," Heim says. "...To make UFAH a continued success it takes all of us to contribute — businesses and individuals alike."
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.