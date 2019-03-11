Try 3 months for $3

The Wisconsin Honey Producers Association and La Crosse Area Beekeepers Association will hold their annual spring beekeeping meeting from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, March 16 at Myrick Park in La Crosse.

The La Crosse Area Beekeepers Association also meets on the third Tuesday of the month to discuss beekeeping activities.

Bee expert Deborah Delaney, associate professor of entomology at the University of Delaware, and Karin Jokela, from the Xerces Society, will speak at the meeting.

Topics include:

  • declines in insect populations
  • honey bee genetics
  • honey bee nutrition
  • backyard beekeeping
  • overwintering bees
  • rearing queen bees
  • bee-friendly landscapes and habitats

The event costs $25 and includes lunch. 

Jennifer Lu is the La Crosse Tribune environmental reporter.

Environmental reporter

