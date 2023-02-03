La Crosse area birth announcements
Son to Rachel Fortek and Timothy Moen, Trempealeau.
Son to Sarah Oynes and Josh Cook, Onalaska.
Daughter to Sanae Magara and Dusten Elmore, Westby.
Son to Ka Yang and Francis Moua, Onalaska.
Son to Margaret Bodensteiner and Dominic Kruggel, Onalaska.
Daughter to Samantha Ward and Cody Hackett, Galesville.
Daughter to Corona Kenowski and James Woychik, Onalaska.
Son to India Hoeppner and Travis Rostad, Holmen.
Daughter to Michelle Wilson Rausch and Money Yang, Onalaska.
Daughter to Mickey and Rounak Kejriwal, Winona.
Daughter to Kristin Jacobson and Eric Potter, Westby.
Daughter to Amber Smith and Gabriel Mueller, La Crosse.
Son to Cheyenne Dehart and Alexander Santiago Lopez, Whitehall.
Son to Carmen Arce-Jaimes and Cleiver Toj Lopez, Elkader, IA.
Son to Leslie Williams and William James, Holmen.
Son to Toni Waughtal and Mitchell Moe, La Crosse.
