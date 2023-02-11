Gundersen Health System
Feb. 1
Daughter to Kymberley Zitzner and Hunter Atchison, Onalaska.
Feb. 2
Son to Ashley Hagen and David Miller, Onalaska.
Daughter to Kayla Sandvik and Ryan Minegar, La Crescent.
Feb. 3
Daughter to Rachel Albrecht and Travis Klingforth, La Crosse.
Son to Shelley Theirl and David Stanek, Sparta.
Feb. 4
Daughter to Brianne Weber and Zachary Caulum, West Salem.
Son to Brandi Hageman and Benjamin Loging, Caledonia.
Son to Toni Luxton and Timothy Ross, Norwalk.
Son to Erin Decker and Coady Heiderscheit, New Albin.
Feb. 5
Son to Ashley Bender and Zach Rickaway, Onalaska.
Daughter to Rebecca O’Brien and Michael Quam, La Crosse.
Daughter to Paige Neitzel and Benjamin Woggon, Camp Douglas.
