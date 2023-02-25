La Crosse area birth announcements
Gundersen Health System
Feb. 5
Daughter to Toni Weber and Dennis Roberts, Elroy.
Feb. 6
Son to Mya Sivels and Devon Williams, La Crosse.
Daughter to Melanie Truax and Cole Bawek, Trempealeau.
Feb. 7
Daughter to Elizabeth Scheck and Sameul McKenzie, Bangor.
Feb. 8
Son to Courtney O’Loughlin and Daniel Culligan, Onalaska.
Son to Catherine Buresh and Ethan Tschanz, Blair.
Feb. 9
Daughter to Mikayla and Joshua Gasper, Stoddard.
Daughter to Shante West and Ryan Hendrickson, Holmen.
Feb. 12
Daughter to Paige Whitens and Cory Gylock, Holmen.
Feb. 14
Son to Shawnna Gross, Whitehall.
Feb. 15
Daughter to Saige Small, Tomah.
Son to Jasmine Sims Wesson and Nicholas Beale, Blair.
Feb. 17
Daughter to Alexandria Achammer and Clint Meyer, La Crosse.
Feb. 18
Son to Ashley Churchill and Spencer Morgan, Onalaska.
Daughter to Samantha Thelemann and Justin Jenson, Galesville.
Feb. 19
Son to Amanda Kleinsmith and Tyler McCoy, Holmen.
Feb. 21
Son to Shauna Anderson and Mason Hampel, Sparta.