Gundersen Health System
April 18
Son to Amanda Peterson and Samuel Lester, Holmen.
April 19
Daughter to Hannah Erickson and McCaffrey Pintar, Holmen.
April 20
Son to Katie Nestingen and Bryce Griffin, Viroqua.
Daughter to Hailey Fisher and Nathaniel Knepper, Onalaska.
Daughter to Melinda Dolan and Brandon White, Holmen.
April 21
Daughter to Rebecca Manka and Adam Dagendesh, Holmen.
April 22
Son to Nicole Henry and Mathew Brady, Sparta.
People are also reading…
Daughter to Ashley Anderson and Tyler Buchner, Bangor.
Son to Dana Wittwer and Jordan Schaller, Onalaska.
Son to Serena Nelson and Alan Leis, Sparta.
April 23
Son to Authrene Ashton and Anthony Blass, Holmen.
April 24
Son to Tessa Detra and Marcus Vance, Monona, Iowa.
Son to Natesa Nagalingam-Heal and Vince Heal, Holmen.
April 26
Daughter to Brittni Stebbins and James Tucker, Hillsboro.
Daughter to Natalie Payne and Corey Williams, Tomah.
Son to Ashley Bechtel and Justin Greenland, La Farge.