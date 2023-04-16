Gundersen Health System
April 6
Daughter to Kayla Guepfer and Alex Helland, Viroqua.
Son to Alaina Arbuckle and Patrick Leis, Westby.
Daughter to Autumn Chase and Natha Weiers, Ettrick.
Daughter to Rebecca Robinson and Cordarro Pena, La Crosse.
April 7
Son to Brittany McGettigan and Adam Clements, La Crosse.
April 8
Son to Anna Boardman and Brandon Schumacher, Ferryville.
April 9
Son to Amanda Woodard and Simon Liu, Winona.
Daughter to Abigail Lewis and Matthew Opland, Sparta.
Daughter to Cassidy Fitzsimmons and Tony Streicher, La Crosse.
April 10
Daughter to Kimberly Williams and Cody Williams, La Crosse.