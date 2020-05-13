La Crosse area blood banks urge individuals to donate during COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, blood banks locally and nationwide continue to struggle with dwindling numbers of donors and inadequate supply.

While social distancing and isolation are imperative to flattening the coronavirus curve, blood donation during safer-at-home is not only allowed but encouraged.

While many individuals have ceased giving blood in the past months, whether due to canceled drives or concerns about their health, the Red Cross and Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin are in critical need of blood and platelets, especially as many hospitals begin opening up select care services.

Type O negative blood, the universal blood type utilized in trauma situations, is especially in demand.

“The need is immediate,” says Versiti chief medical officer Dr. Tom Abshire, M.D. “These are extraordinary times, and there’s been a lot of uncertainty because of the coronavirus. When dozens of blood drives were canceled in March and April because of the virus, we saw tremendous community outpouring at our donor centers. The need has now spiked again, and we seek the generosity of donors to ensure hospitals have the necessary blood products in hand as they resume elective surgery and other essential medical care.”