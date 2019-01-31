SOUTH LANES
MEN'S SOUTH LANES LEAGUE
Team: Recovery Room 3436
League: Tim Mickschl 759 (278), Chaz Callan 691, Greg Pizl 664, Garry Johnson 659
THIRD SHIFTERS
Team: Fill Ins 1357 (528)
League: Randy Blumentritt 739 (300), Jack Kaminsky 622, Mike Stellick 594, Barb Manninger 520
LADIES SOUTH LANES
Team: Midwest Dental 1640 (629)
League: Kelli Holliday 627, Shari Holliday 595, Melynda Beeler 590, Kris King 531
PLA-MOR LANES
SUNDAY FUNDAY
Team: Mack Attack 1910, The Korn Nuts (664)
League: Jason Zeeb 654 (255), Scott Balkonis 583, Karen Fortin 432 (155), Alicia Shepard 427
TWILITE
Team: Rocky's Supper Club 2089, Pleasoning Seasonings (738)
League: Lynn Lenz 626, Emily Casberg 580, Barb Theis 565 (236), Jodi Beier 542
COMMERCIAL
Team: RCCW 2716, Miss Mander (965)
League: Jennifer Peterson 557, Bobbie Grubb 555 (222), Jon Ness 641, Mike Zierke 640
COULEE GOLF BOWL
UNWINDERS
Team: Coulee Gutter Gals 1705 (588)
League: Rose Finn 429 (166), Karen Mattes 411, Tabetha Little 402, Jill Veitz 399
COULEE CLASSIC
Team: Kwik Trip 2683 (996)
League: Terry McKinney 721 (279), Jill Kesser 641, Mark Millis 628, Warren Johnson 627
