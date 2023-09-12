La Crosse area Boy Scouts weren't alive at the time of the 9/11 attacks 22 years ago, but they — along with local first responders — took the time to honor the lives lost during the horrific day with a memorial and flag retirement ceremony Monday on French Island.

Sam Delimat, a 13-year-old Boy Scout from La Crosse, said he was excited to participate in the ceremony by carrying the American flag, but also sad because of the attacks.

“I wouldn't know as much as maybe the people that experienced it,” Sam said about his knowledge on the events that happened nine years before his birth. “But I know enough to know that it wasn’t a good event.”

Sam said that he has visited the Pentagon and was able to see the memorial there that honors those who died after one of the hijacked planes crashed into the building.

“The memorial there was really tough to see,” he said.

Delimat’s father, David Delimat, shared that he began teaching Sam about what happened on 9/11 approximately six or seven years ago, as Sam’s curiosity began to grow from watching the news on the anniversary of the attacks each year.

“That's history that needs to be taught and passed on,” David said.

David, who served in the Marine Corps from 1985 to 1998, said that he’s shared with Sam exactly what happened that day and where he was during the attacks.

At the time, David was working for the state of Arizona in a server room. He remembers hooking up a television with his coworker so that they could watch the coverage of the attacks.

“We were watching everything happen and just sitting there with our jaws down. Couldn’t believe it,” he said.

"We just had to sit there and soak in everything. It was a heavy weight to bear," David added, sharing that he felt helpless in that moment about what he could do.

For David, the 9/11 anniversary is “a day to reflect and look back onto what everybody sacrificed.”

David said he felt pride in his son being a part of the anniversary ceremony Monday, which was sponsored by the Boy Scouts of America Troops 15 and 515, Cub Scout Pack 15 and town of Campbell fire and police departments.