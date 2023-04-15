City of La Crosse
Shelter Development Inc., 1303 Fourth St. S., roof, $11,600.
James Young, 602 23rd St. S., roof, $8,000.
VSC Corporation, 1415 Market St., new single-family home, $280,000.
Christopher Kuhl, 1402 Wood St., garage, $20,000.
La Crosse Losey Corner LLC, 2401 La Crosse St., roof, $7,000.
La Crosse Losey Corner LLC, 2411 La Crosse St., roof, $8,000.
Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2552 Rose St., fence, $10,000.
Lisa Gundersen, 120 22nd St. S., solar panel, $14,504.
Cathy Vanmaren, 2815 Highland Lane, fence, $2,218.
Elizabeth Grady, 2515 Hackberry Lane, fence, $8,799.
Joseph Scott, 2140 Cass St., fence, $19,190.
1st & Main LLC, 320 Main St., roof, $33,000.
Philip Tegen, 1712 Colorado Court, solar panel, $19,047.
Brandi Workman, 2516 Smith Valley Road, roof, $14,296.
Cory Lynch, 2608 State St., roof, $15,417.
Christopher Lejcher, 3507 Leonard St., alteration, $1,500.
Lynette Smith, 2904 Brookshire Place, roof, $10,089.
Paul Hackner, 2552 East Ave. S., foundation, $3,500.
City of La Crosse, 501 Pettibone Drive S. 7, alteration, $4,000.
Zachary and Emily Siegmeier, 2907 Marion Road N., deck, $4,000.
Karl Solverson, 608 Cliffwood Lane, roof, $15,850.
Driftless Estates LLC, 1708 Market St., demolition.
William Herber, 1623 Moore St., roof, $9,700.
Gordy and Barbara Buros, 1603 20th St. S., gazebo, $7,517.
Michael Hagmann, 2318 Loomis St., roof, $9,810.
La Crosse GSRS LLC, 525 Front St. N., roof, $124,000.
Randy Turtenwald, 2205 State St., roof, $47,300.
Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 821 Third St. S., foundation, $1,900,000.
Jill A. Swanson-Zietlow Living Trust, 1720 Nakomis Ave., new single-family home, $700,000.
La Crosse County
Anne and James Gleason Sr., N5597 Cheyenne Drive, Town of Onalaska, accessory building, $6,500.
John and Jean Sterling, W5419 Boma Road, Town of Shelby, solar panel, $29,860.
Joseph and Dawn Gajdosik, N9472 McIntosh Road, Town of Farmington, accessory building, $50,000.
Scott and Jaimi Lamprich, N5455 Eagle Circle Lane W., Town of Onalaska, accessory building, $20,000.
James Eddy and Karen Allen-Eddy, W5344 County Road B, Town of Medary, garage, $30,000.
Curtis, Matthew and Pamela Berg, County Road M, Town of Barre, cabin, $5,000.
John and Elizabeth McRae, N9040 County Road W, Town of Farmington, solar panel, $25,082.
Charles and Sara Ashbeck, W4504 Prairie Court E, Town of Hamilton, solar panel, $25,651.
SHT Development Corp, 2607 Coulee Ave., Town of Shelby, antenna co-location, $20,000.
Lavern and Jonnie Berg, W7107 County Road Z, Town of Onalaska, new single-family home and garage, $125,000.
David and Teresa Brown, W2931 State Road 33, Town of Greenfield, new single-family home and garage, $325,000.
Patricia and Barbara Sotirin, N3055 Fox Hollow Drive, Town of Barre, deck, $66,891.
Larry and Kathy Warzynski, W7728 Meadow Way, Town of Holland, solar panel, $7,453.
William and Rebecca Freier, W7808 Park Ave., Town of Holland, solar panel, $16,703.
Jeffery and Sara Gray, W7976 Vermeer St., Town of Holland, solar panel, $13,720.
Kelly and Loretta Dunn, N6086 Grayhawk Drive, Town of Onalaska, addition, $49,000.
David and Jerrilyn Hendrickson, W2845 Kloss Road, Town of Greenfield, solar panel, $61,000.
Douglas and Teresa White, N1892 Bunker Hill Road, Town of Washington, new single-family home, deck and garage, $300,000.
Jon Olson, W6802 County Road T, Town of Holland, accessory building, $60,000.