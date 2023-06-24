City of La Crosse
The City of La Crosse, 920 Gillette St., new commercial building, $6,322,569.
David Tarr, 2218 Denton St., roof, $9,900.
Jason Wellert, 2205 Weston St., fence, $7,050.
City of La Crosse, 3601 Park Lane Drive, deck, $300,000.
Stephen Matty, 5260 Grandwood Place E., alteration, $75,000.
Steve and Carolyn Mais, 4607 Juniper St., fence, $2,421.
Kyle and Mykala Isensee, 3320 Robinsdale Ave., deck, $9,500.
Gregory Weingarth, 1703 St. Cloud St., fence, $650.
Joseph and Sonia Brye, 2524 Sunrise Drive, roof, $22,000.
Vine Street REalty LLC, 107 Vine St., roof, $16,200.
Jonathan Beardmore, 1108 Rose St., roof, $15,000.
Philip Yager, 620 22nd St. S., fence, $8,736.
Sub Par Holdings LLC, 115 Sixth St. N., roof, $49,000.
Austin Franks, 422 28th St. S., fence, $15,980.
Halle Properties LLC, 3616 State Road 157, sign, $6,200.
JR Anderson Holdings LLC, 402 Sixth St. S., alteration, $85,000.
Mitchell Lash, 1115 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $10,000.
Jay Hoeschler, 5712 Pheasant Lane, alteration, $3,500.
Thomas Larson Living Trust, 306 28th St. S., fence, $12,940.
Matthew Omernik, 5275 Creekside Place, solar panel, $4,184.
Seth Brown, 1411 Winnebago ST., alteration, $5,000.
Kari Roubik, 4352 Brickyard Lane, roof, $16,000.
Philip Sr. and Judith Roraff Trust, 4350 Brickyard Lane, roof, $16,000.
Stephanie Overholt, 4617 Juniper St., fence, $6,184.
Donald and Darcy Skibba, 2909 31st St S., roof, $13,637.
HDK LLC, 2025 Denton St., sign, $725.
Coulee Kids Space, 531 Main St., alteration, $2,500.
Ellen Roles 777 Losey Blvd N., roof, $15,344.
J&L Real Estate LLC, 1413 West Ave. S., roof, $8,734.
Nathan Korder, 1251 East Ave. S., roof, $9,006.
William Katra, 1615 Avon St., roof, $10,000.
Exchange Building LLC, 508 Jay St., alteration, $300,000.
Andrew Dixon, 5270 Brackenwood Court, roof, $39,000.
Frederick Hilby, 1212 Third St. S., addition, $244,000.
Mary Hertzfeldt, 2417 Loomis St., fence, $3,000.
Marvin Jacobson, 1728 Kane St., roof, $16,212.
La Crosse County
William II and Jill Raven, N1742 Hess Road, Town of Greenfield, new single-family home, $350,000.
Justin and Betsy McGrath, N5065 Sunset Vista Road, Town of Onalaska, deck, $15,000.
Caroline Moss, W5621 Stone Hill Road, Town of Medary, screen room, $7,000.
Zachary Green, N8136 State Road 162, Town of Burns, shoreland structure, $3,500.
RWR Properties LLC, W7654 and W7656 Castle Mound Road, Town of Holland, new condominium, $420,000.
Jeffrey and Heather Behn, W7763 Van Dunk Place, Town of Holland, accessory building, $4,500.
Joshua and Colleen Toltzman, W5411 County Road B, Town of Medary, addition, $30,000.
Dustin and Alyssa Hanson, W6176 Pinewood Drive, Town of Onalaska, new single-family home, $750,000.
Chad and Carrie Monty, W7963 August Ave., Town of Holland, accessory building, $8,500.
Rebecca Auna, W3754 Finngkoh Road, Town of Hamilton, accessory building, $7,000.
