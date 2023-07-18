City of La Crosse
Eric Witcraft, 1522 Kane St., roof, $17,127.
Matt Lange, 938 Cameron Ave, fence, $500.
Terence Collins, 1710 Cass St., roof, $7,650.
Bruce Feran, 1926 Wood St., gazebo, $2,000.
Miranda Merten, 1641 Redfield St., roof, $500.
Steve Eide, 1304 Fourth St. S., alteration, $500.
Benjamin Ross, 927 St. Andrew St., roof, $3,350.
Moorings Homeowners Association, Moorings Drive, fence, $26,460.
Harley Link, 1824 Losey Blvd. S., roof, $9,300.
Jenna Schmidt-Knecht, 2149 Green Bay St., fence, $6,300.
Geri-Ann Semlar-Reynolds, 1417 Fourth St. S., fence, $1,000.
Brittney Wiese, 2025 East Ave. S., fence, $1,000.
Andrew Ives, 2029 Green Bay St., fence, $350.
Maggie Laufenberg, 921 Fifth Ave. S., fence, $3,750.
Brian Hemp, 2517 Chase St., shed, $3,500.
Tristan Johnson, 1510 Barlow St., roof, $12,000.
Lori Bixby, 2523 Harvey St., deck, $1,100.
Harry and Flora Nay, 1804 29th St. S., roof, $18,127.
Ryan Peterson, 2620 Glendale Ave., roof, $14,226.
Gregory and Diane Frick, 2237 Sisson Drive, roof, $31,250.
Kari Hanson, 1002 St. Andrew St., roof, $8,202.
Carlyn Ellis, 2106 State St., roof, $9,300.
Annette Wilson, 2167 26th St. S., roof, $18,200.
Shane Wright, 2330 Prospect St., roof, $9,730.
Big Fish Investments LLC, 3316 Elm Drive, alteration, $3,000.
Michael Brown, 1906 Caledonia St., roof, $20,000.
Michael Anderson, 3128 25th St. S., solar panel, $10,800.
Alice Johnson, 1560 Chase St., fence, $6,729.
Julie Zink, 406 Gillette St., roof, $49,944.
Woodruff Properties LLC, 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, alteration, $20,000.
David Lawrence, 2103 Losey Blvd. S., demolition.
David Lawrence, 2103 Losey Blvd. S., garage, $34,400.
Kory Holzer, 1433 Mississippi St., roof, $33,873.
James Trowbridge, 2330 Mississippi St., addition, $60,000.
Fortney, Fortney & Fortney, 123 Third St. S., alteration, $390,000.
Benson Properties 1 LLC, 223 15th St. S., deck, $3,500.
John Lash, 322 22nd St. N., roof, $18,027.
Hoffer LLC, Chase St. foundation, $28,000.
Hmong Faith Alliance Church, 2118 Campbell Road, roof, $15,667.
T&D Patrick Trust of 2004, 223 17th St. S., roof, $33,435.
Corey Timm, 2414 13th St. S., roof, $14,535.
Michael Jerue, 1708 Barnabee Road, roof, $4,000.
Zachery Wallenfang, 409 22nd St. S., alteration, $4,000.
Collins Rentals, 1409 Johnson St., deck, $1,000.
OVERSET>>>>>>>>>>>>>>> City of La Crosse
Linda Bechly, 1723 Adams St., demolition.
Samuel Jelen, 2707 Ray Place, fence, $3,500.
Kathleen Subjek, 2020 20th St. S., fence, $250.
Garson Leith, 2310 13th Place S., fence, $500.
Andrea Bringsjord, 4372 Mariah Drive S., solar panel, $12,000.
10 of the most memorable home improvement movies
10 of the most memorable home improvement movies
The Notebook (2004)
mother! (2017)
The Money Pit (1986)
Life as a House (2001)
Are We Done Yet? (2007)
Mr. Blandings Builds His Dream House (1948)
La Crosse County
Chad Moldenhauer and Nichole Mathison, N985 Skemp Road, Town of Shelby, $332,960.
Jennifer Olinger, 1060 Shorewood Drive, Town of Shelby, deck, $2,600.
Harold and Michelle Craig, N1416 Skemp Road, Town of Washington, addition, $33,000.
Hess Family Living Trust, N1686 Sunnyslope Drive, Town of Greenfield, addition, $15,000.
Nathan and Tina Fuhrman, W8213 County Road ZB, Town of Onalaska.
Craig Glasspoole, 23385 County Road II, Town of Bangor, accessory building, $60,000.
Derek Witt, Koss Road, Town of Onalaska, agricultural structure.
Jacob Seeley and Samantha Lamberson, W8085 County Road Z, Town of Onalaska, deck, $26,880.
Brooke Taylor Hansen, N6020 County Road ZZ, Town of Onalaska, deck, $11,960.
Kimberly and Paul Lansing, W5154 Kearns Court, Town of Shelby, solar panel, $33,374.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.