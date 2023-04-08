City of La Crosse
- Crystal Slater, 414 Market St., demolition.
- Mayo Clinic Tax Unit, 615 10th St. S., alteration, $2,020,173.
- Emily Call, 2104 22nd St. S., fence, $8,110.
- Arthur Ingalls, 404 Gillette St., alteration, $3,500.
- Rosal Real Estate Holdings LLC, 325 West Ave. N., alteration, $290,000.
- Dustin Wateski, 1832 Kane St., fence, $2,800.
- Wesley Snyder, 2922 Quarry Place, alteration, $150,000.
- Joseph Klingbeil, 103 Copeland Ave., siding, $3,200.
- Project Leo LLC, 125 Fourth St. N., alteration, $287,000.
- City of La Crosse, 929 Fifth Ave. S., garage, $12,000.
- City of La Crosse, 929 Fifth Ave. S., new single-family home, $200,000.
- Harry J. Dahl Revocable Trust, 821 Third St. S., addition, $1,900,000.
- Jason Chojnacki, 2127 Johnson St., demolition.
- Jason Chojnacki, 2127 Johnson St., garage, $27,000.
- Hooyman Family Revocable Trust, 4840 Silver Morning Lane, roof, $36,068.
- 3629 Mormon Coulee Road, sign, $3,160.
- Ryan Black, 220 19th St. S., fence, $6,594.
- Daisy Paulino, 1608 Cass St., solar panel, $28,858.
- Timothy McKenna, 4358 Mariah Drive N., roof, $24,090.
- Coulee Dental Arts LLC, 1630 Losey Blvd S., sign, $5,000.
- Jill Johnson, 2902 Denton St., shed, $3,000.
- Michael Borst, 145 23rd St. S., alteration, $22,000.
- Tou Moua, 716 14th St. S., roof, $15,350.
- PM 2 LLC, 2615 East Ave. S., sign, $450.
- Mary Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., garage, $154,000.