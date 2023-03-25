City of La Crosse
- Genevieve Schulte, 3841 Elm Drive, foundation, $14,395.
- Brox Inc., 4101 Mormon coulee court, alteration, $200,000.
- Hoogland and Zoerhoff LLC, 3514 Mormon coulee Road, sign, $10,345.
- Thomas Miller, 1800 George St., roof, $48,000.
- Nelson Carrucini, 4546 Mormon coulee Road, alteration, $2,500.
- John & Haylee Munson, 4647 Cliffside Drive, fence, $6,000.
- Frederick Hilby, 1216 Third St. S., roof, $33,000.
- CBLCWI001 LLC, 1006 Third St. S., addition, $276,000.
- W-Monarch Properties LLC, 221 Third St. S., alteration, $70,000.
- Dawne S. Keaveny Revocable Trust of 2018 and Mickael F. Keaveny Revocable Trust of 2018, 1124 22nd Drive S., alteration, $3,500.
- Trane US Inc., 1700 Horton St., addition, $70,000.
- Genevieve Schulte, 3841 Elm Drive, deck, $51,682.
- La Crosse Losey Corner LLC, 707 Losey Blvd. N., sign, $17,900.
- Robert Stein, 2026 Liberty St., alteration, $2,200.
- Kwik Trip, 1950 Kramer St., demolition.
- Joann Laufenberg, 210 24th St. N., alteration, $140,000.
- Western Technical College, 232 Sixth St. N., fence, $35,000.