City of La Crosse
Holly Mueller, 1609 Johnson St., fence, $13,996.
Vang Lee, 2117 Grandview Place, roof, $13,025.
Bryan Haugland, 515 Losey Blvd N., roof, $9,750.
Linda Kimpel, 1114 Clinton St., roof, $13,576.
A&L McCormick, 455 Park Plaza Drive, demolition.
Ryan Gregg, 315 29th St. S., roof, $32,270.
Carriage House Properties LLC, 1619 Jackson St., alteration, $800.
Ann Gerke Revocable Trust, 1508 31st Place S., demolition.
First Bank La Crosse Building Corp, 201 Main St., antenna, $15,000.
Legal Dept. MS GB1-001 Gundersen Admin. Services Inc., 2240 South Ave., demolition.
Cathay Juran, 1703 31st St. S., fence, $12,300.
Robert Daugherty, 813 13th St. S., deck, $800.
Catholic Residential Services Inc., 2902 East Ave. S., sign, $20,300.
Top Flite Invesments LLC, 3170 Airport Road, roof, $43,000.
Caleb Hanson, 1220 Caledonia St., alteration, $35,000.
City of La Crosse, 2201 Marco Drive, addition, $49,135.
WAFER Inc., 1603 George St., sign, $8,500.
Stephanie Wolff, 508 Windsor St., roof, $7,400.
La Crosse County
M&JV Living Trust, N3500 Sun Valley Road, town of Medary.
John and Debra Lechnir, W7481 Kip St., town of Holland, garage, $90,000.
La Crosse Interstate Fair Associate, 1490 City Highway 16 W., town of Hamilton, antenna, $20,000.
Heidi and Craig Pederson, W5792 State Road 33, town of Shelby, accessory building, $20,000.