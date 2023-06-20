City of La Crosse
Travis McLaurin, 344 28th St. S., demolition.
Nancy Davis, 4370 Brickyard Lane, roof, $16,000.
Ronald Schafer, 4372 Brickyard Lane, roof, $16,000.
Michael and Sara McCormick, 2617 Weston St., roof, $13,548.
Patrick Kearns, 2710 Paul Place, roof, $14,013.
Rudolph Young, 2018 Strong Ave., roof, $17,170.
Billy Swiggum, 2022 Strong Ave., roof, $22,938.
Michelle Stahl, 2615 Weston St., roof, $10,726.
Chileda Institute Inc., 1825 Victory St., alteration, $41,000.
Larry Gerberding, 2407 Prospect St., fence, $2,750.
Vercruysse Ventures LLC, 1214 Park Ave., roof, $5,100.
Spencer and Megan Treu, 942 Johnson St., fence, $3,500.
Tiffany Burr, 923 Avon St., fence, $2,700.
Antonio Reynaga, 4530 El Camino Real Drive, fence, $17,423.
Ward Dobbs, 622 Johnson St., fence, $1,300.
Debra Kappmeyer, 1805 Wood St., roof, $23,400.
Eagle Bay Properties LLC, 2400 Rose St., demolition.
Carol Peterson, 2909 Robinsdale Ave., roof, $22,000.
Lawrence Burrow, 1630 Loomis St., deck, $9,000.
Gary and Kelly Hauser, 2164 State Road, roof, $19,910.
Gary and Cheryl Howly, 2233 Losey Blvd. S., fence, $2,585.
A&J Family Properties LLC, 1117 Fifth Ave. S., roof, $19,800.
CenturyTel of Wisconsin LLC, 1905 Ward Ave., sign, $1,075.
Riverland Exteriors, 2415 31st St. S., roof, $18,479.
Paul Kleppe, 2311 Sisson Drive, roof, $17,387.
William Herber, 1623 Moore St. alteration, $12,000.
Brian and Jodi Langenhorst, 4605 Brickyard Lane, roof, $21,853.
Nanette Hesseltine, 1802 Denton St., roof, $17,274.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 814 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 818 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 836 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Sage 2 Properties LLC, 400 Lang Drive, sign, $2,160.
David E. Olson Trust, 1021 Vine St., roof, $26,890.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 854 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 817 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 809 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 801 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1402 St. James St., roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1334 St. James St., roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1326 St. James St., roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1218 St. James St., roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 1310 St. James St., roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 802 Winneshiek Road, roof, $50,000.
Housing Authority of La Crosse, 807 Winneshiek Road, alteration, $100,000.
La Crosse County
Nicholas and Kelly Gilman, N1707 Ridgeview Drive, Town of Greenfield, deck, $5,000.
Brent and Debra Carlson, N7363 Hidden Prairie Drive, Town of Holland, new single-family home, $520,000.
Mark and Cali Kline, W7978 Prairie Meadow St., Town of Holland, deck and swimming pool, $7,000.
Nathan and Amy Korger, 82 Dawson Place, Town of Campbell, new single-family home, $250,000.
Bruce and Trudy Swenson, W4038 County Road Q and N9401 County Road VV, Town of Farmington, new single-family home, $400,000.
Phillip and Barbara Braun, W2893 Kloss Road, Town of Greenfield, solar panel, $28,314.