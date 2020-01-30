La Crosse area business owner creates podcast to encourages trade careers

For many, college proves a rewarding experience, expanding knowledge and opening the doors to a broad range of professions. For many, however, it can also lead to crippling student debt that eats away at every paycheck.
Providing an often well-paying, lower-tuition alternative are jobs in the trade industry, with technicians, electricians, plumbers and more in high demand.
Offering a peak at employment and entrepreneurship in the fields of transportation, utilities and more is The Skills Gap Podcast, launched 18 months ago by Coulee Region Moving Services owner Colin Luz.
With new episodes posted every two weeks during the school year, The Skills Gap Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at www.sgpodcast.net, has featured both local and national business owners, educators, union workers and members of the military who "are providing strategic and tactical advice to help this next generation succeed," Luz says.
"We're trying to promote the message that a four-year degree might not be for everyone, and there is some good money to be made (in trade careers)," Luz says. "Owning a moving company, I've noticed there is a huge demand for professionals in the home services industry."
The Skills Gap Podcast, which sponsored a Career Letter of Intent Signing Day at Holmen High School, in episode eight featured Holmen High School guidance counselor Kelli Korneta and apprenticeship coordinator Tim Bakeberg.
Titled "Guiding Kids to New Perspectives," Korneta in the episode touches on educating parents about the merits of a two-year degree, and "knocking down some of those misconceptions" about forgoing the traditional post high-school university path.
Bakeburg speaks on the increasing usage of the WorkKeys test, which consists of eight skill assessments and can be used to determine whether a student has the required skill set for a desired career.
Among Luz' favorite interviews are "Taking Out the Threats that Lead to Success" with Justin Boardman, a member of the U.S. Army Special Forces who promotes the power of mindset, and "Moving the Community Forward Pays Off" with Aaron Steed, co-founder and CEO of Meathead Movers in California.
The company values the personal growth of its employees and provides free moving services to domestic violence victims, a practice Luz has adopted for Coulee Region Moving Services.
Other national guests include Steve Weidner with the National Air Traffic Controllers Association in Washington D.C., and Brian Scudamore, CEO and founder of O2E brands, the parent company of Shack Shine and 1-800-GOT-JUNK.
Among the additional local podcast contributors are Advance Plumbing Systems president Bob Kellogg, who left school junior year, obtained his GED and opened his own company in 2004, and Ryan Fawver, a high school dropout who went on to own three Jimmy Johns locations.
Fawver shares he comes from "a family of educators" in the episode "Delivering Freaky Fast Results" and notes he felt he might "not make it" without obtaining a four-year degree.
"I've come to learn over the years that's not necessarily the only path to success," Fawver shares. "The part I love about owning my own business is you're the one responsible for your successes and your failures. It's in your hands, not your boss' hands."
Luz, who appreciates the diverse backgrounds, paths and perspectives of his podcast guest, hopes teens — and their parents — will take the time to listen.
"We want kids to know all the options before they graduate high school," Luz says. "Because it's a big decision."
For more information on The Skills Gap Podcast, visit http://sgpodcast.libsyn.com/.
