La Crosse area business owner creates podcast to encourages trade careers

For many, college proves a rewarding experience, expanding knowledge and opening the doors to a broad range of professions. For many, however, it can also lead to crippling student debt that eats away at every paycheck.

Providing an often well-paying, lower-tuition alternative are jobs in the trade industry, with technicians, electricians, plumbers and more in high demand.

Offering a peak at employment and entrepreneurship in the fields of transportation, utilities and more is The Skills Gap Podcast, launched 18 months ago by Coulee Region Moving Services owner Colin Luz.

With new episodes posted every two weeks during the school year, The Skills Gap Podcast, available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and at www.sgpodcast.net, has featured both local and national business owners, educators, union workers and members of the military who "are providing strategic and tactical advice to help this next generation succeed," Luz says.

"We're trying to promote the message that a four-year degree might not be for everyone, and there is some good money to be made (in trade careers)," Luz says. "Owning a moving company, I've noticed there is a huge demand for professionals in the home services industry."