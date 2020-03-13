La Crosse area businesses and organizations increasing sanitation efforts, some stores limiting purchases

Walmart

Walmart stores nationally and locally had not changed operations as of Thursday but will follow any guidelines imposed by the CDC, other health organizations and the company's CMO. Stores have increased cleaning measures and dedicated associates to maintain key areas throughout the day. Additional cleaning supplies are being provided for use at the registers and on shopping carts. The company has plans in place for third-party sanitation for any stores that become impacted by the virus and store hours may potentially be modified at 24 hour locations to allow for additional cleaning.

The La Crosse Walmart was unable to comment on the availability of certain items or purchase limits, but Walmart on its website stated it is working to replenish the stock of paper and cleaning products, any may divert products "to areas of the country where they are needed most...We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand. Online, we are taking a firm stance related to the potential for price gouging by third-party sellers."

The company has also implemented a policy for ailing staff that offers them additional flexibility to stay home as well as pay options and support.

Starbucks