La Crosse area businesses and organizations increasing sanitation efforts, some stores limiting purchases

As COVID-19 leaves people panicking and supplies flying off the shelves, businesses and organizations are scrambling to keep up with concerned calls, heightened sanitation efforts and rapidly diminishing inventory.
In recent weeks, the fast-spreading virus has gone from more of an overseas concern to a national one, with the diagnosis of COVID-19 in 19 Wisconsinites as of March 13 leading local residents to stock up on sanitizer and entities cancelling events.
There have been no confirmed cases in La Crosse County so far.
Here is information on newly imposed restrictions, precautions and practices being implemented by select area public facilities and national and regional chain stores. The Tribune will continue to report on any scheduling or regulation changes reported by area entities.
La Crosse Public Library
The La Crosse Public Library on Thursday announced operations will continue as usual, with adjustments to be made as needed on the guidance of state and local health officials. Community members will be informed of any cancellations or closings. In an effort to reduce exposure to germs and viruses, surfaces, seating and keyboards are being treated frequently with disinfectant wipes. In addition, all three library locations in La Crosse have removed toys, ipads and video gaming equipment for the time. Every other public computer station will be closed to create further distance between users.
Handwashing advice and virus education signage from the CDC has been posted and tissues and sanitizer will be available throughout the building. Those feeling unwell are encouraged to take advantage of digital resources from the library, including downloadable eBooks and audiobooks and streamable videos.
Children's Museum of La Crosse
The Children's Museum is currently operating under regular hours but will likely be cancelling upcoming larger-scale events per the recommendation of the La Crosse County Health Department. Guests and members of the Children's Museum can expect information on postponements and cancellations early next week. The Museum already follows a strict cleaning regime, a representative says, and has added more hand-sanitizing stations and hand-washing instruction signage.
YMCA
As of Friday, the La Crosse Area Family YMCA (La Crosse and Onalaska branches) has no plans to limit program offerings or alter hours of operation, according to CEO Bill Soper, but will continue to closely monitor the situation and take direction from the La Crosse County Health Department and YMCA of the USA. Members and staff will be alerted of any changes. The facility has increased the level and frequency of disinfection and is reminding all patrons and employees to practice thorough hand washing and take advantage of the hand sanitation stations throughout the building. All those who use or work at the YMCA are advised to stay home if they are sick.
Walgreens
La Crosse and Onalaska Walgreens locations are currently out of stock of hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes and disposable face masks. The purchase of thermometers, packages of toilet paper and bottles of rubbing alcohol are being limited to four per customer, according to a manager for the West Avenue location.
The Walgreens corporation on its website states: "In collaboration with our clinical and safety offices, leaders at the highest levels of the company are meeting regularly to assess the situation as part of a cross-functional emergency response team. This includes everything from continuously reviewing travel guidelines to addressing human resources concerns around potential disruption scenarios, and making sure our teams across the business take appropriate steps in the best interest of our team members and customers."
Stores are also reviewing inventory of products and working with supplier partners, drug manufacturers and distribution partners to meet demand for essential items and ensure availability of medications.
Festival Foods
A representative from the Festival Foods support office said Friday stores are currently open normal hours. Festival informed customers in an email a team of store leaders is closely monitoring the COVID-19 situation and collaborating with local health agencies, and stores are following guidelines from the CDC.
"As Wisconsin’s grocer, we work hard to keep our stores clean, our shelves stocked and provide our guests with the products they need," Festival stated.
Woodman's Food Market
A manager at Woodman's in Onalaska said Thursday the store was out of hand sanitizer but expecting a shipment soon. There is currently no shortage in store of toilet paper and other essentials, and purchases of those items are not being limited at this time.
Marcus Theaters
CEO of Marcus Theatres Rolando Rodriguez says theaters are currently open as usual and "Our leaders are consistently communicating with partners such as Ecolab, a global provider of hygiene products and services, and Royal Corporation, a leader in movie theatre specific products, on the latest information and EPA product offerings to react to changes in guidance from federal and state authorities."
Theaters are following CDC and health department guidelines and have increased cleanings and added hand sanitizer stations for customers and associates. Additionally, an outside service continues to come in after hours to provide additional cleaning.
"As we monitor the situation closely, we are prepared to take additional steps for the benefit of our guests, associates and the community as new information and best practices emerge," Rodriguez stated.
Walmart
Walmart stores nationally and locally had not changed operations as of Thursday but will follow any guidelines imposed by the CDC, other health organizations and the company's CMO. Stores have increased cleaning measures and dedicated associates to maintain key areas throughout the day. Additional cleaning supplies are being provided for use at the registers and on shopping carts. The company has plans in place for third-party sanitation for any stores that become impacted by the virus and store hours may potentially be modified at 24 hour locations to allow for additional cleaning.
The La Crosse Walmart was unable to comment on the availability of certain items or purchase limits, but Walmart on its website stated it is working to replenish the stock of paper and cleaning products, any may divert products "to areas of the country where they are needed most...We have also authorized our store managers to manage their inventory, including the discretion to limit sales quantities on items that are in unusually high demand. Online, we are taking a firm stance related to the potential for price gouging by third-party sellers."
The company has also implemented a policy for ailing staff that offers them additional flexibility to stay home as well as pay options and support.
Starbucks
Starbucks locations have increased sanitation and cleaning procedures, says CEO Kevin Johnson, and is "expanding catastrophe pay" so employees do not feel obligated to come in when ill. Regular operations of locations in the U.S. remain as of this week, but modifications may be made on a store-by-store basis. Potential adjustments may include limiting onsite seating, restricting orders to mobile or drive-through only, or possible temporary closures "if we feel it is in the best interest of our customers and partners, or if we are directed to do so by government authorities."
Johnson also notes all stores have been instructed on how to respond quickly in an emergent situation, "leveraging the considerable insights we’ve gained from our experience in China, where we continue to see encouraging signs of recovery with over 90% of stores reopened."
Target
Target stores, facing high demand for cleaning and paper products, over-the-counter medications and pantry items, is now limiting the number of items being purchased per patron, according to CEO Brian Cornell. Hours have been added to each store's payroll to ensure for more thorough cleanings, which includes a disinfecting of checklanes and touchscreens at least every half hour. Target stores that offer food samples have temporarily halted doing so.
Staffing is also being increased at each location to accommodate an influx of drive-up and order pickup services, and team members are asked to travel only if "business critical," according to Cornell. Employees are being encouraged to stay home if sick and Target officials have set up a forum for employees to receive updates and ask questions at all times of day or night.
Petco
CEO of Petco Ron Coughlin stated in an email to customers Thursday that stores, which practice daily cleaning and sanitation, have increased the frequency and extent of doing so and have implemented more hand-sanitizer stations throughout the stores for customer and staff use. Employees are being urged to stay home if they feel ill or at risk of becoming so, and Coughlin stated the company is evaluating its paid leave policy to support those who need to miss work due to illness.
Non-essential travel for company employees and vendors has also been temporarily restricted, and large meetings and gatherings have been cancelled, Coughlin says.
PetSmart
PetSmart CEO J.K. Symancyk announced Thursday that in addition to the already practiced disinfecting of grooming tables and tools, kennels, playrooms and pet bowls, all stores have increased the frequency of cleanings. The current disinfectant used at PetSmart stores is formulated to kill germs and viruses, including the Coronavirus. Hand sanitizer is available onsite for customers and staff and air filters will continue to be changed weekly. Staff are being asked to stay home if they are not feeling well.
As of this week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not received any reports of pets becoming infected with the coronavirus. Additionally, the CDC states there is currently no evidence that companion animals can spread COVID-19.
"This situation continues to evolve quickly, and we will be monitoring it closely," Symancyk said in release to customers. "Based on current guidance and our own standards and practices, we remain open for business and are committed to providing an outstanding experience for you and your pets.
Coulee Region Humane Society
The Coulee Region Humane Society announced Friday it would not be suspending its volunteer program but asks volunteers feeling ill not to come in. Staff and volunteers are reminded to follow sanitation and hygiene guidelines, and additional disinfection protocols have been implemented in high-traffic areas. Community programs and tours scheduled to take place in the next 30 days have been cancelled.
