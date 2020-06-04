La Crosse area businesses to miss out on about $2.5 million because of WIAA state track cancellation

At this time of year, the Hampton Inn & Suites in downtown La Crosse is usually teeming with track and field athletes from across the state.
Teams are given the red carpet treatment upon arrival, and athletes decorate their room doors and raid the breakfast buffet ahead of the WIAA state track and field meet held at UW-La Crosse.
But there will be no state meet this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, turning what would have been a bustling weekend into a relatively normal one.
“This would be a sold-out, premium weekend for the entire Coulee Region,” said Amy Penchi, the general manager at the downtown Hampton Inn & Suites. “I can only venture to guess that most hotels are in the 10% to 20% occupancy range, so it’s devastating. I mean, COVID is devastating to our industry.”
Hotels are only part of the equation as area businesses will likely miss out on $2 million to 2.5 million because of the cancellation of the state meet, according to A.J. Frels, executive director of the La Crosse County Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Frels said that estimate, while comparable to what the meet brought to the local economy in 2019, is on the conservative end of things as La Crosse will be without one of its biggest events of the year.
“There’s been so much loss this spring in meetings and conventions and events and so forth. (The meet) was definitely one of the harder ones to see go because of the impact it has,” Frels said. “And this year, they would have been celebrating 30 years of state track and field (in La Crosse).”
Hotels make up a significant portion of the $2 million to 2.5 million, Frels said, followed closely by restaurants and shops. Convenience stores and pharmaceuticals cannot be overlooked, either, especially given teams’ needs for drinks, snacks and athletic tape.
But more than anything, Frels said, the area is missing out on a chance to showcase the region.
“The ripple of this goes far beyond one year’s loss of revenue — even though it is great and we hate to see it and it’s a tremendous loss for us — an event of this magnitude, the ripples will touch us for many years,” he said. “It just goes to show what tourism does for the region and the area.”
At the forefront of that ripple effect is repeat visitors — or a lack thereof.
The meet acts as a glimpse into the Coulee Region, and Frels said many who come to La Crosse for state track and field are drawn back.
“They are in awe of the natural beauty, of the historic downtown, of what we have to offer — be it the arts, the shops that we have,” Frels said. “We’re known for our culinary experiences and our regional cuisine. And people, they just love it. They fall in love with the area just like we all do.”
Any repeat visit, of course, boosts the local economy. And the ripple effect extends to prospective students of La Crosse’s universities and college: UW-L, Viterbo and Western Technical.
Yet for many businesses — particularly hotels — the loss of the meet is just another blow caused by the pandemic. But that doesn’t mean they won’t miss the event and everything it brings.
“Once you get a certain group of teams, they just rebook every year,” Penchi said. “There are certain schools who excel in that sport and run great programs, and they almost always send groups. They send delegations to track, no different than wrestling or basketball or whatever.
“So it’s nice to see those same folks back year after year.”
Among those teams Penchi sees almost every June are Janesville Parker, Kaukauna and Kenosha Bradford. Although she won’t get the opportunity this year, those teams have already booked for next year, and Penchi is hopeful for the 2021 meet.
“It’ll probably be a gorgeous weekend; we’ll all be sad it’s not happening,” Penchi said. “We’ll hope for a nice busy weekend next June.”
