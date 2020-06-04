La Crosse area businesses to miss out on about $2.5 million because of WIAA state track cancellation

“There’s been so much loss this spring in meetings and conventions and events and so forth. (The meet) was definitely one of the harder ones to see go because of the impact it has,” Frels said. “And this year, they would have been celebrating 30 years of state track and field (in La Crosse).”

Hotels make up a significant portion of the $2 million to 2.5 million, Frels said, followed closely by restaurants and shops. Convenience stores and pharmaceuticals cannot be overlooked, either, especially given teams’ needs for drinks, snacks and athletic tape.

But more than anything, Frels said, the area is missing out on a chance to showcase the region.

“The ripple of this goes far beyond one year’s loss of revenue — even though it is great and we hate to see it and it’s a tremendous loss for us — an event of this magnitude, the ripples will touch us for many years,” he said. “It just goes to show what tourism does for the region and the area.”

At the forefront of that ripple effect is repeat visitors — or a lack thereof.

The meet acts as a glimpse into the Coulee Region, and Frels said many who come to La Crosse for state track and field are drawn back.