La Crosse Area Chamber names Zygarlicke as CEO

The La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce, which serves more than 580 businesses, has announced that Neal Zygarlicke is the new chief executive officer.

Zygarlicke has been serving as property executive and audit manager for First Supply, LLC, located in La Crosse. He led the internal audit department overseeing audits for 47 facilities across the Midwest and implemented an innovative culture audit, positively shifting company behaviors.

Zygarlicke holds his Master of Business Administration with an emphasis on servant leadership from Viterbo University, and is active in the community, serving on the Board of Directors for the Viterbo Alumni Association and Habitat for Humanity La Crosse Area.

“I am excited and honored to have been selected to lead the La Crosse Area Chamber of Commerce,” he said. “I look forward to working with fantastic teammates that have worked hard to drive a prosperous local economy and ensure the La Crosse area is a great place to work, live, and play.”

Chris Butler, current chair of the La Crosse Area Chamber’s Board of Directors, said, “On behalf of the Board of Directors of the Chamber of Commerce, I want to share our excitement for Neal to join the team. Neal’s energy and enthusiasm will bring new perspectives, fresh ideas, and innovative approaches to our Chamber.”