La Crosse area churches announce service cancellations due to virus

Several places of worship are cancelling services and programs for the next few weeks due to the coronavirus.

English Lutheran Church of La Crosse is cancelling all services and educational programs until Palm Sunday, according to Senior Pastor Mark Solyst.

"I'm eager to support the community effort," Solyst said. "It's not just our own little corner of the world that we're concerned about, but it has to do with that larger effort to keep our community safe."

First Free in Onalaska also has cancelled in-person services for the next two weekends, March 14-15 and 21-22. It will still livestream a Sunday service at 10:30 a.m. both weekends.

Officials with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America in La Crosse had no official statement on Friday, saying they maintain that each individual church should decide whether to close.

Other churches, including Living Word Christian Church and Olivet Lutheran, have no plans to cancel yet, saying they don't gather crowds of more than 250 people.