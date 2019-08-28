Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday that La Crosse, Vernon and Monroe are among 17 Wisconsin counties and two tribes eligible for federal aid because of damage caused by heavy rain and high winds in July.
“We are glad the federal government moved quickly to approve disaster assistance for folks that were devastated by the severe storms last month,” Evers said. “This is an important step in helping communities across our state rebuild and recover.”
The disaster declaration, through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, means local governments can apply for help to recover some of the costs for damage repair.
A series of storms caused flash flooding, damaged trees and numerous power outages.
Local governments are now eligible for federal assistance and should contact county or tribal emergency management directors for further information. Under the program, FEMA provides 75 percent of eligible costs, while state and local agencies share the remaining 25 percent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.