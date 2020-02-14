La Crosse area couples found love on the dance floor at Concordia Ballroom

“He reached out to shake hands and said ‘It’s nice doing business with you,’” Anderson said with a chuckle. “And that was how we ended the evening. Subconsciously, he left my mind.”

It might have been their last interaction had Anderson not shared with Goggin her plans to hit the Concordia Ballroom the next day. While a solid 80-minute drive from her home, Anderson had been a weekly dancer at Concordia for more than a decade, taking up the hobby when her mother lost her husband and longtime dance partner, and was again widowed after remarrying.

“I didn’t want mom to stop dancing so I took her to see her favorite band,” Anderson says.

The thrill of the movement and the joy of the beat captivated Anderson, and instilled in her a passion for the foxtrot and cha-cha. She favored the Concordia, she says, for its “good people and good friendships. It’s like a family reunion.”

Goggin, though living near the Concordia, didn’t frequent the establishment but made an exception for a second chance to see Anderson — and most importantly, find out if she was single.

When Goggin entered the doors of the Concordia at 2 p.m., Anderson was surprised to see him but accepted his hand for a dance. And another. And another.

